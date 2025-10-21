Dundee council social care officer called youngsters ‘little s****’ and said ‘your family don’t care about you’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee council social care officer called youngsters ‘little s****’ and said ‘your family don’t care about you’

Jacqui Turnbull has been warned about her conduct by a watchdog.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee City Council worker warned over conduct
Dundee City Council's HQ, Dundee House. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A Dundee City Council social care officer has been warned after she called youngsters in her care “little s****”.

Jacqui Turnbull was also found to have told two children that their “family don’t care about you” while working for the local authority.

She faced an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) over her conduct in March and June 2024.

Following a probe, the watchdog found there was evidence she swore in front of young people in her care and made comments that could cause emotional harm.

Dundee council worker swore in front of youngsters in her care

The SSSC found that, during the course of her employment, Turnbull carried out the following actions:

  • In the presence of young people AA, BB and CC, stated: “I’m f******
    sick of this”, or words to that effect
  • When BB pointed out Turnbull’s swearing in the first incident, she said, in a raised voice: “Yes, I did swear, this is f****** ridiculous”, or words to that effect
  • Said to AA and BB, in a raised voice: “You don’t deserve to be taken out”, or words to that effect; “You are little s****”, or words to that effect; “Your family don’t care about you”, or words to that effect; and “You’ll always be in care”, or words to that effect

Meanwhile, the SSSC also found evidence that Turnbull had attended at an unspecified location and told a colleague she was from Millview, a council-run children’s residential care service, in order to gain access to a house and confront a young person about an incident.

The SSSC’s report said Turnbull’s behaviour placed the “vulnerable” young people at “serious risk of emotional harm”.

The report added: “You have not shown any insight into your behaviour.

Three-year warning for Dundee social care officer

“You have indicated that you were only telling the young people the truth.

“You were a very experienced worker, having been employed since 2018, and you would have been well aware of the standards expected of you.”

The watchdog added that no previous concerns had been raised about Turnbull’s conduct, and said she co-operated with the SSSC process.

The regulator placed a warning on her registration for three years.

A series of conditions must also be met.

This includes providing evidence that any future employer is aware of the sanction and undertaking child protection training.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “This person no longer works for Dundee City Council.”

More from News

John Robinson with a framed poem he wrote for his late son Alex Robinson, who died of an epileptic condition.
Dunblane dad's heartbreak after son, 31, dies suddenly of epileptic condition
Comrie's Earthquake House.
Why do earthquakes happen in Perthshire and Stirlingshire?
Tandy Swinton
Woman who preyed on Dundee pensioners guilty of killing 97-year-old
Group of students at the University of St Andrews laughing and throwing shaving foam at each other during the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
St Andrews woman calls for end to 'drunken' Raisin Weekend celebrations but students defend…
Aly Albosati
Driver admits causing death of much-loved great-grandmother on rural Angus road
The A92 near Kilmany.
Driver, 43, charged after two people hurt in A92 crash in north-east Fife
Home Bargains will open its Dundee Road retail park outlet in Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Supplied
£10m Arbroath Home Bargains store to open this weekend
Pizza Hut, Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline
Dunfermline Pizza Hut saved from closure as Dundee among 68 UK restaurants shut
The Wellgate Shopping Centre. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
How many empty shops are in Dundee's Wellgate Shopping Centre?
A police presence in Scott Street, Perth.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man in Perth city centre flat

Conversation