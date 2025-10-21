Dundee council social care officer called youngsters ‘little s****’ and said ‘your family don’t care about you’

A Dundee City Council social care officer has been warned after she called youngsters in her care “little s****”.

Jacqui Turnbull was also found to have told two children that their “family don’t care about you” while working for the local authority.

She faced an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) over her conduct in March and June 2024.

Following a probe, the watchdog found there was evidence she swore in front of young people in her care and made comments that could cause emotional harm.

The SSSC found that, during the course of her employment, Turnbull carried out the following actions:

In the presence of young people AA, BB and CC, stated: “I’m f******

sick of this", or words to that effect

When BB pointed out Turnbull's swearing in the first incident, she said, in a raised voice: "Yes, I did swear, this is f****** ridiculous", or words to that effect

Said to AA and BB, in a raised voice: “You don’t deserve to be taken out”, or words to that effect; “You are little s****”, or words to that effect; “Your family don’t care about you”, or words to that effect; and “You’ll always be in care”, or words to that effect

Meanwhile, the SSSC also found evidence that Turnbull had attended at an unspecified location and told a colleague she was from Millview, a council-run children’s residential care service, in order to gain access to a house and confront a young person about an incident.

The SSSC’s report said Turnbull’s behaviour placed the “vulnerable” young people at “serious risk of emotional harm”.

The report added: “You have not shown any insight into your behaviour.

“You have indicated that you were only telling the young people the truth.

“You were a very experienced worker, having been employed since 2018, and you would have been well aware of the standards expected of you.”

The watchdog added that no previous concerns had been raised about Turnbull’s conduct, and said she co-operated with the SSSC process.

The regulator placed a warning on her registration for three years.

A series of conditions must also be met.

This includes providing evidence that any future employer is aware of the sanction and undertaking child protection training.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “This person no longer works for Dundee City Council.”