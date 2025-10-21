News Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man in Perth city centre flat A police presence remained at the scene in Scott Street throughout Monday. By Lucy Scarlett October 21 2025, 9:25am October 21 2025, 9:25am Share Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man in Perth city centre flat Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5355842/body-man-found-scott-street-perth/ Copy Link 0 comment A police presence at the Scott Street property on Monday. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson A man’s body has been found in a Perth city centre flat. Emergency services were called to the property in Scott Street shortly before 10pm on Sunday. The body of a man was discovered, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. A police presence remained at the scene throughout Monday. Police investigation after body of man found in Perth One eyewitness reported seeing CID officers, uniformed police, and a private ambulance at the flat. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.40pm on Sunday, 19 October, 2025, the body of a man was found within a property on Scott Street, Perth. “The death is being treated as unexplained and the man’s family has been informed. Enquiries are ongoing.”
