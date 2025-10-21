Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man in Perth city centre flat

A man’s body has been found in a Perth city centre flat.

Emergency services were called to the property in Scott Street shortly before 10pm on Sunday.

The body of a man was discovered, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A police presence remained at the scene throughout Monday.

Police investigation after body of man found in Perth

One eyewitness reported seeing CID officers, uniformed police, and a private ambulance at the flat.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.40pm on Sunday, 19 October, 2025, the body of a man was found within a property on Scott Street, Perth.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and the man’s family has been informed. Enquiries are ongoing.”