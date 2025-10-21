Dunblane dad’s heartbreak after son, 31, dies suddenly of epileptic condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane dad’s heartbreak after son, 31, dies suddenly of epileptic condition

Alex Robinson, aged 31, died from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

John Robinson with a framed poem he wrote for his late son Alex Robinson, who died of an epileptic condition.
John Robinson with a framed poem he wrote for his late son Alex. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

A Dunblane dad has told of his heartbreak after his son died suddenly of an epileptic condition.

Alex Robinson, 31, passed away on July 22 from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).

His father, John, has described him as a “massive empath” and says he would always help anyone in need.

His funeral, held on August 25 at Stirlingshire Crematorium, raised £1,100 for Epilepsy Scotland.

Alex as a child. Image: John Robinson

Alex was diagnosed with photosensitive epilepsy at the age of nine.

The first signs came when he walked past television shops and, not long after, he experienced his first seizure while watching cartoons.

As an adult, he began taking sodium valproate to manage his condition and had no fits between 2012 and 2023.

During this period, he obtained a driving license, of particular importance because Alex wanted to drive his mother, Christine, to appointments after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Sadly, she died in 2019.

He moved into his own flat on Dunblane’s High Street in 2021.

The 31-year-old, who started his career at The Dunblane Hotel and Tappit Hen, worked at Moto’s Stirling services.

‘I knew straight away there was a serious problem’

On Tuesday July 22, John received a phone call from one of Alex’s colleagues as he hadn’t shown up for work.

The army veteran then texted and phoned his son, but received no answer.

With a “nagging feeling”, John then went to Alex’s flat to check on him in person.

He recalled: “He didn’t respond when I called his name from the front door.

“When I went in, the door was ajar and the lights were off.

“I knew straight away there was a serious problem.

“Then I saw him and realised he was dead.”

John then left the flat and called the emergency services.

John with a photograph of Alex, taken at his brother Andrew’s wedding. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“I was in shock,” he told The Courier. “Has this actually happened? Is this real? I had to reset the brain.”

The 71-year-old suspected the cause was SUDEP, which was confirmed at a post-mortem on October 6.

He said: “The last week has been something of a blur. I knew the post mortem report would be brutal but I needed closure.”

Now, John is on a mission to raise awareness of the condition.

Dunblane dad hopes to raise awareness of SUDEP after losing son

More than 80,000 people in Scotland have epilepsy.

According to Epilepsy Scotland, two people per week die from SUDEP – around 100 per year.

The charity says the risk can be lowered through medication, seizure management and avoiding sleeping alone.

Alex at age 18. Image: John Robinson

While Alex had epilepsy alarms and monitors when he was younger, he had none at the time of his death.

Living alone and working night shifts also put him at greater risk of SUDEP – something he and his father did not know at the time.

John said: “If I’d known then what I know now, I don’t know if Alex would be alive.

“But his bedroom would be upstairs, I’d have more gadgets, he wouldn’t be working nights and we’d reduce the other risk factors.

“It’s 20/20 hindsight.”

The Robinson family at Christine’s graduation from Stirling University. Image: John Robinson

The former Queen Victoria School estates manager believes everyone diagnosed with epilepsy should have a SUDEP risk assessment carried out by a medical professional.

He also wants more information to be provided to those with the condition.

John said: “Some fold or give up to find a way to grieve or deal.

“My response is to get my head down and get busy.

“It’s not true that time is a healer.

“I still have the memories of my wife and Alex in my head, but let’s have no more Alexes.

“I can’t stop SUDEP completely, but I can raise awareness.”

