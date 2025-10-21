Dunblane dad’s heartbreak after son, 31, dies suddenly of epileptic condition

A Dunblane dad has told of his heartbreak after his son died suddenly of an epileptic condition.

Alex Robinson, 31, passed away on July 22 from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).

His father, John, has described him as a “massive empath” and says he would always help anyone in need.

His funeral, held on August 25 at Stirlingshire Crematorium, raised £1,100 for Epilepsy Scotland.

Alex was diagnosed with photosensitive epilepsy at the age of nine.

The first signs came when he walked past television shops and, not long after, he experienced his first seizure while watching cartoons.

As an adult, he began taking sodium valproate to manage his condition and had no fits between 2012 and 2023.

During this period, he obtained a driving license, of particular importance because Alex wanted to drive his mother, Christine, to appointments after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Sadly, she died in 2019.

He moved into his own flat on Dunblane’s High Street in 2021.

The 31-year-old, who started his career at The Dunblane Hotel and Tappit Hen, worked at Moto’s Stirling services.

‘I knew straight away there was a serious problem’

On Tuesday July 22, John received a phone call from one of Alex’s colleagues as he hadn’t shown up for work.

The army veteran then texted and phoned his son, but received no answer.

With a “nagging feeling”, John then went to Alex’s flat to check on him in person.

He recalled: “He didn’t respond when I called his name from the front door.

“When I went in, the door was ajar and the lights were off.

“I knew straight away there was a serious problem.

“Then I saw him and realised he was dead.”

John then left the flat and called the emergency services.

“I was in shock,” he told The Courier. “Has this actually happened? Is this real? I had to reset the brain.”

The 71-year-old suspected the cause was SUDEP, which was confirmed at a post-mortem on October 6.

He said: “The last week has been something of a blur. I knew the post mortem report would be brutal but I needed closure.”

Now, John is on a mission to raise awareness of the condition.

Dunblane dad hopes to raise awareness of SUDEP after losing son

More than 80,000 people in Scotland have epilepsy.

According to Epilepsy Scotland, two people per week die from SUDEP – around 100 per year.

The charity says the risk can be lowered through medication, seizure management and avoiding sleeping alone.

While Alex had epilepsy alarms and monitors when he was younger, he had none at the time of his death.

Living alone and working night shifts also put him at greater risk of SUDEP – something he and his father did not know at the time.

John said: “If I’d known then what I know now, I don’t know if Alex would be alive.

“But his bedroom would be upstairs, I’d have more gadgets, he wouldn’t be working nights and we’d reduce the other risk factors.

“It’s 20/20 hindsight.”

The former Queen Victoria School estates manager believes everyone diagnosed with epilepsy should have a SUDEP risk assessment carried out by a medical professional.

He also wants more information to be provided to those with the condition.

John said: “Some fold or give up to find a way to grieve or deal.

“My response is to get my head down and get busy.

“It’s not true that time is a healer.

“I still have the memories of my wife and Alex in my head, but let’s have no more Alexes.

“I can’t stop SUDEP completely, but I can raise awareness.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook