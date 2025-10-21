Why do earthquakes happen in Perthshire and Stirlingshire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Why do earthquakes happen in Perthshire and Stirlingshire?

The Courier has taken a look at what causes earthquakes in Perthshire after a series of tremors were recorded on Monday.

Comrie's Earthquake House.
Comrie's Earthquake House. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Areas of Perthshire and Stirlingshire were rocked by multiple earthquakes this week.

A series of tremors were recorded at Pubil, near Loch Lyon, throughout Monday.

This included earthquakes of more than three magnitudes at around 7am and 5pm.

The phenomenon is a frequent feature of the region, with Comrie home to a unique Earthquake House.

This was built in 1874 to provide a location for a seismoscope – a device used to register earthquakes – and has been measuring activity ever since.

The Courier has taken a look at what causes earthquakes in Perthshire and the impact they can have.

What causes earthquakes in the UK?

An earthquake is caused by the sudden release of energy along faults in the Earth’s crust.

The movement can result in waves of shaking that radiate outwards from the earthquake source.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), the UK’s national earthquake monitoring agency, between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected across the country each year.

The UK is distant from the nearest plate boundary, the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

However, earthquakes can occur when stresses within the tectonic plates are relieved by movement on pre-existing fault planes.

Why do earthquakes happen in Perthshire?

The BGS says earthquakes in Perthshire are caused by small movements on geological faults in the Earth’s crust.

However, earthquakes of this type are small and several kilometres deep, so it is difficult to associate them with faults already mapped at the surface.

Information from Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust says the earthquakes could be caused by the Highland Boundary Fault (HBF), which was active nearly 400 million years ago.

A map showing earthquake locations across Perthshire and Stirlingshire. Image: British Geological Society

They say experts have assumed this must be responsible for the Comrie earthquakes in the past.

However, some evidence suggests historical earthquakes had epicentres to the north and not south of Comrie, where the fault sits.

The trust adds: “The HBF is a very complex structure comprising several smaller faults, and it may dip to the north underneath Comrie, and be responsible for the earthquakes.

“It is also possible, however, that there is another localised fault north of Comrie which is completely buried, and which is the true cause of the earthquakes.”

How bad can Perthshire earthquakes be?

The rumbles on Monday were felt across Perthshire and Stirlingshire, including in Aberfeldy, Kenmore, Rannoch and Killin.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded at Pubil at 7.25am, before a 3.7-magnitude earthquake shortly after 5pm.

Residents experienced “some swaying”, with one saying it felt like “an underground subway went under my house”.

There was also a series of smaller tremors recorded throughout the day, and more on Tuesday morning.

The BGS says the largest ever earthquake recorded in Scotland was a magnitude 5.4 quake in Argyll, which was felt across Scotland.

The largest of yesterday’s earthquakes were around 400 times smaller than this in terms of energy released.

In September and November 2020, 29 earthquakes were recorded near Blackford, with nine of these felt by people in the town, as well as at Gleneagles and Auchterarder.

There are around three earthquakes with a magnitude of three or greater somewhere in the UK every year.

Larger earthquakes are less frequent, with magnitudes of four or higher recorded every two to three years.

What are the worst earthquakes recorded in Perthshire and can they cause damage?

The earthquake hazard in the UK is low, and we don’t experience many damaging tremors.

However, some in the past have caused minor damage, such as falling chimneys and cracks in buildings.

According to the BGS, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Inverness in 1901 caused “substantial” minor damage, but such events are very rare.

Comrie saw several earthquakes take place within a short period of time from 1788 to 1801 and 1839 to 1846.

The largest of these in October 1839 had a magnitude of 4.8 and was associated with the breach of the Earl’s Burn dam near Stirling.

Comrie’s unique Earthquake House. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There have also been “swarms” of earthquakes around Blackford.

In 1979, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was strongly felt and reportedly caused damage to the Glen Devon dam in the Ochil Hills.

The BGS says sequences of earthquakes that occur in a relatively short time are not uncommon in the area.

Examples include Comrie in the 18th and 19th centuries, Glenalmond between 1970 and 1972, Doune in 1997, Blackford in 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2020, and Aberfoyle in 2003.

This article uses details published by Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust and annual reports by the British Geological Survey. 

The agency also provided information directly to The Courier. 

More from News

Dundee council tenants could be hit with a large rent rise. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee council tenants could be hit with huge 8.5% rent hike
Carnoustie is set for its first community fireworks on November 5. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Carnoustie community fireworks spectacular set to go with a bang
John Robinson with a framed poem he wrote for his late son Alex Robinson, who died of an epileptic condition.
Dunblane dad's heartbreak after son, 31, dies suddenly of epileptic condition
Dundee City Council worker warned over conduct
Dundee council social care officer called youngsters 'little s****' and said 'your family don't…
Tandy Swinton
Woman who preyed on Dundee pensioners guilty of killing 97-year-old
Group of students at the University of St Andrews laughing and throwing shaving foam at each other during the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn.
St Andrews woman calls for end to 'drunken' Raisin Weekend celebrations but students defend…
Aly Albosati
Driver admits causing death of much-loved great-grandmother on rural Angus road
The A92 near Kilmany.
Driver, 43, charged after two people hurt in A92 crash in north-east Fife
Home Bargains will open its Dundee Road retail park outlet in Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Supplied
£10m Arbroath Home Bargains store to open this weekend
Pizza Hut, Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline
Dunfermline Pizza Hut saved from closure as Dundee among 68 UK restaurants shut

Conversation