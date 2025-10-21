Why do earthquakes happen in Perthshire and Stirlingshire?

Areas of Perthshire and Stirlingshire were rocked by multiple earthquakes this week.

A series of tremors were recorded at Pubil, near Loch Lyon, throughout Monday.

This included earthquakes of more than three magnitudes at around 7am and 5pm.

The phenomenon is a frequent feature of the region, with Comrie home to a unique Earthquake House.

This was built in 1874 to provide a location for a seismoscope – a device used to register earthquakes – and has been measuring activity ever since.

The Courier has taken a look at what causes earthquakes in Perthshire and the impact they can have.

What causes earthquakes in the UK?

An earthquake is caused by the sudden release of energy along faults in the Earth’s crust.

The movement can result in waves of shaking that radiate outwards from the earthquake source.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), the UK’s national earthquake monitoring agency, between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected across the country each year.

The UK is distant from the nearest plate boundary, the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

However, earthquakes can occur when stresses within the tectonic plates are relieved by movement on pre-existing fault planes.

Why do earthquakes happen in Perthshire?

The BGS says earthquakes in Perthshire are caused by small movements on geological faults in the Earth’s crust.

However, earthquakes of this type are small and several kilometres deep, so it is difficult to associate them with faults already mapped at the surface.

Information from Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust says the earthquakes could be caused by the Highland Boundary Fault (HBF), which was active nearly 400 million years ago.

They say experts have assumed this must be responsible for the Comrie earthquakes in the past.

However, some evidence suggests historical earthquakes had epicentres to the north and not south of Comrie, where the fault sits.

The trust adds: “The HBF is a very complex structure comprising several smaller faults, and it may dip to the north underneath Comrie, and be responsible for the earthquakes.

“It is also possible, however, that there is another localised fault north of Comrie which is completely buried, and which is the true cause of the earthquakes.”

How bad can Perthshire earthquakes be?

The rumbles on Monday were felt across Perthshire and Stirlingshire, including in Aberfeldy, Kenmore, Rannoch and Killin.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded at Pubil at 7.25am, before a 3.7-magnitude earthquake shortly after 5pm.

Residents experienced “some swaying”, with one saying it felt like “an underground subway went under my house”.

There was also a series of smaller tremors recorded throughout the day, and more on Tuesday morning.

The BGS says the largest ever earthquake recorded in Scotland was a magnitude 5.4 quake in Argyll, which was felt across Scotland.

The largest of yesterday’s earthquakes were around 400 times smaller than this in terms of energy released.

In September and November 2020, 29 earthquakes were recorded near Blackford, with nine of these felt by people in the town, as well as at Gleneagles and Auchterarder.

There are around three earthquakes with a magnitude of three or greater somewhere in the UK every year.

Larger earthquakes are less frequent, with magnitudes of four or higher recorded every two to three years.

What are the worst earthquakes recorded in Perthshire and can they cause damage?

The earthquake hazard in the UK is low, and we don’t experience many damaging tremors.

However, some in the past have caused minor damage, such as falling chimneys and cracks in buildings.

According to the BGS, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Inverness in 1901 caused “substantial” minor damage, but such events are very rare.

Comrie saw several earthquakes take place within a short period of time from 1788 to 1801 and 1839 to 1846.

The largest of these in October 1839 had a magnitude of 4.8 and was associated with the breach of the Earl’s Burn dam near Stirling.

There have also been “swarms” of earthquakes around Blackford.

In 1979, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake was strongly felt and reportedly caused damage to the Glen Devon dam in the Ochil Hills.

The BGS says sequences of earthquakes that occur in a relatively short time are not uncommon in the area.

Examples include Comrie in the 18th and 19th centuries, Glenalmond between 1970 and 1972, Doune in 1997, Blackford in 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2020, and Aberfoyle in 2003.

This article uses details published by Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust and annual reports by the British Geological Survey.

The agency also provided information directly to The Courier.