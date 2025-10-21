£10m Arbroath Home Bargains store to open this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£10m Arbroath Home Bargains store to open this weekend

Discount giant Home Bargains' 21,000 sq ft store is the anchor of a new retail park at Dundee Road in Arbroath which also includes Aldi, Costa and Greggs.

By Graham Brown
Home Bargains will open its Dundee Road retail park outlet in Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Discount retailer Home Bargains has begun the countdown to the opening of its new £10 million Arbroath retail park outlet this weekend

The new store will open its doors at 8am on Saturday as the anchor of the £16m Dundee Road retail park.

It will bring 50 jobs to the town, 35 of which are new hires for the 21,356 sq ft store.

Arbroath retail park work.
Work on the Arbroath retail park began in July 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Store manager Paul Beatham said: “Opening this new store is a proud moment for our team.

“We’re passionate about what we do and can’t wait to share that with our customers in Arbroath.

“This launch represents our continued commitment to growth and to delivering the best possible shopping experience.”

The company says the new ‘Arbroath 2’ store will complement its existing town outlet in the Abbeygate Shopping Centre.

The new store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

It will also be home to a Home Bargains bakery and garden centre.

Home Bargains has over 600 outlets across the UK and is bucking industry trends by opening around 50 stores a year.

The company intends to continue its rapid expansion and grow to 800 stores and 35,000 staff

Supermarket Aldi, builder’s merchant MKM, Costa and Greggs are also coming to the new retail park.

Full details of their opening plans are expected soon.

Arbroath retail park first approved in 2019

The development is on the site of the former Presentation Products factory at Elliot. It is next door to Arbroath’s Westway retail park.

Former Arbroath Presentation Products factory site.
The new retail park is built on the site of Arbroath’s former Presentation Products factory. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Planning permission was first granted by Angus Council in 2019.

But the original developers never went ahead with the project.

In 2022, Home Bargains’ parent company TJ Morris revealed proposals for the seafront site.

The plans were altered in 2024 to add a builder’s merchant to the line-up.

Conversation