£10m Arbroath Home Bargains store to open this weekend

Discount retailer Home Bargains has begun the countdown to the opening of its new £10 million Arbroath retail park outlet this weekend

The new store will open its doors at 8am on Saturday as the anchor of the £16m Dundee Road retail park.

It will bring 50 jobs to the town, 35 of which are new hires for the 21,356 sq ft store.

Store manager Paul Beatham said: “Opening this new store is a proud moment for our team.

“We’re passionate about what we do and can’t wait to share that with our customers in Arbroath.

“This launch represents our continued commitment to growth and to delivering the best possible shopping experience.”

The company says the new ‘Arbroath 2’ store will complement its existing town outlet in the Abbeygate Shopping Centre.

The new store will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

It will also be home to a Home Bargains bakery and garden centre.

Home Bargains has over 600 outlets across the UK and is bucking industry trends by opening around 50 stores a year.

The company intends to continue its rapid expansion and grow to 800 stores and 35,000 staff

Supermarket Aldi, builder’s merchant MKM, Costa and Greggs are also coming to the new retail park.

Full details of their opening plans are expected soon.

Arbroath retail park first approved in 2019

The development is on the site of the former Presentation Products factory at Elliot. It is next door to Arbroath’s Westway retail park.

Planning permission was first granted by Angus Council in 2019.

But the original developers never went ahead with the project.

In 2022, Home Bargains’ parent company TJ Morris revealed proposals for the seafront site.

The plans were altered in 2024 to add a builder’s merchant to the line-up.