Driver, 43, charged after two people hurt in A92 crash in north-east Fife

A driver has been charged after two people were injured in a crash on the A92 in north-east Fife.

Emergency services were called to the road near Kimany at around 9.30pm on Monday after the two-vehicle crash.

The road was closed for nearly four hours.

The 43-year-old driver of one of the vehicles, who was one of those injured, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Monday, we were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A92, near Kilmany.

“Both drivers were taken to hospital following the crash.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Two ambulances, a special operations response team, a trauma team and three fire engines also attended the crash.