LUCY SCARLETT: A94 in Angus and Perthshire is a fatality waiting to happen

As a daily commuter along the A94, it is concerning that there have been four crashes in two months along here.

Lucy Scarlett on the A94.
The A94 has become both annoying and dangerous. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
By Lucy Scarlett

No longer is the A94 an “accident” waiting to happen – it’s a fatality.

Commuting to Perth these days often feels like a scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Cars overtaking on blind corners, gridlock through Burrelton and Balbeggie, and convoys of enormous lorries crawling along narrow stretches.

I live on the A94, and drive it almost every day.

The sharp increase in traffic has prompted me to write this piece – not just to complain about journey times, but because the road has genuinely become dangerous.

Why has the A94 become busier?

The Cross Tay Link Road (CTLR) and Destiny Bridge opened this spring to much celebration.

Perth and Kinross Council leaders said the project would ease congestion in Perth and speed up journey times – and indeed, the long queues at Bridgend have disappeared.

However, the A94 has since become problematic.

It was once a moderately busy route, connecting Perth with Forfar via Scone, Coupar Angus, Meigle and Glamis.

Destiny Bridge opened in March. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

After the CTLR’s opening, the Tayside Road Policing Unit upgraded the A94 to a priority route.

A senior officer even warned that he expected “an increase in serious collisions,” predicting that motorists would begin using it as a bypass from other routes.

And he was right.

Traffic levels have surged since the new bridge opened.

My commute now takes an extra 10 to 15 minutes, and it’s infuriating to be stuck in a never-ending convoy of lorry, car, car, lorry, tractor, van, car, car – and me.

I filmed myself driving a section of the A94 to highlight the growing volume of traffic.

Ironically, I had a “clean run” on this day – no overtaking, no swearing at other drivers, and no sitting in gridlock.

Still, even in that short journey, you can clearly see the number of lorries travelling in the opposite direction.

And don’t get me started on those who drive 40mph in a 60 zone – and then continue at the same speed through a 20 zone.

That’s a whole other article in itself.

As annoying as the congestion is, what worries me most – both as a driver and as a journalist – is the rise in collisions.

4 crashes in 2 months on dangerous A94

The first crash I reported since the CTLR opened happened between Burrelton and Coupar Angus on August 29, forcing the road to close.

Almost exactly a month later, a lorry crashed on the same bend, once again shutting the road for hours.

Then, just last week, I covered two more collisions – one near Glamis and another near Balbeggie.

A94 closed crash.
The crash near Burrelton in August. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

In the latter, a 62-year-old woman and a 16-year-old man were taken to hospital.

The quick succession of crashes in such a short space of time can’t just be a coincidence.

Surely, the surge in vehicles is to blame?

A police van on the A94 near the junction at Glamis.
The road was closed near Glamis last week due to a crash. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

I suspect much of the increase comes from the A90 roadworks, which began on August 3 and are due to continue until the end of October.

Having travelled between Dundee and Perth recently, I can understand why drivers – especially HGVs – are choosing the rural “back road”.

Let’s hope they return to the A90 once the work is complete.

‘The A94 has become the unofficial bypass for HGVs’

I’m not the only one concerned about this road.

Courier readers have shared their frustrations in the comment sections of recent crash reports.

JB said: “I live in Balbeggie. Since the Cross Tay Link we have seen a big increase in traffic – including HGVs.

“Maybe if these ‘professional’ drivers obeyed the speed limit they wouldn’t overturn.

“Everyone please respect the communities you are driving through.”

The A94 connects Forfar to Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Stobie Ferret added: “The A94 has become the unofficial bypass for HGVs and other traffic heading to Aberdeen from Glasgow and Edinburgh, since the new Perth bridge was opened.

“Makes sense – it’s flatter and has less roundabouts than going via Dundee.

“It avoids the Kingsway pinch points too.

“Having built that bridge, the government now needs to give the wee villages along the route a break and build some small bypasses round them, surely?”

KM said: “Hopefully everyone is ok, but cant help but notice that there seems to be an increase in accidents since the Perth bypass was opened.”

Is there a solution?

That’s a question for someone with a bigger brain – and a bigger pay-cheque – than mine.

My colleague reported in May that the Dundee Civic Trust suggested upgrading the A94 to help ease congestion on the Swallow Roundabout and Kingsway.

The proposal involved keeping it as a single carriageway but adding bypasses around the towns and villages.

However, this would divert even more Kingsway traffic onto the A94 – so not my favourite suggestion.

The trust’s chair described it as, “a brilliant road because there are almost no junctions and not much farm traffic.”

Villages like Burrelton and Balbeggie are experiencing a surge in HGV’s. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

They added: “We’re not suggesting all traffic goes on the A94, but it should be a useful signposted alternative.”

That comment made me chuckle.

There are several large farms along the route – I can’t remember ever driving the A94 without encountering some kind of agricultural machinery.

Anyway, Perth and Kinross Council dismissed the idea, citing the “considerable cost” of such improvements.

So, it seems locals will simply have to adjust to the new normal.

I can complain all I like, but the reality is, you’ll still find me stuck in a convoy on my way to Perth – for the foreseeable future.

  • What do you think? Have your say in the comments below.

