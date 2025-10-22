‘Unique’ £600k Forfar holiday let wins planning green light

Residents in one of Forfar’s most exclusive streets have been promised a luxury holiday let will not lead to problems with partying guests.

On Tuesday, councillors considered a short-term let application for Five Marches on Lour Road.

Owners Jamie and Kate McLaren want to use the four-bedroom £600,000 property, complete with pool, as an exclusive holiday rental while they are working abroad.

But neighbours objected to the idea over concerns including anti-social behaviour by noisy visitors using the property’s swimming pool and hot tub.

Resident Alyson Hill, who lives with her 95-year-old mother, addressed Angus Council development standards committee.

“The immediate community has a great relationship with each other and rely on each other or various things,” she said.

Ms Hill said restrictions including a 9pm curfew on the use of the pool and tub were welcome, but concerns remained over the short-term let.

Neighbours’ concerns over Forfar holiday home addressed

Her concerns were addressed by Stuart Clark of Dundee-based Clark Anderson Properties, which will manage the Forfar house.

“We manage around 80 properties,” he said.

“We have systems and processes in place to ensure the smooth running of all our properties.”

And he told the committee the firm had only experienced five party incidents in eight years – four during the Covid pandemic.

“There’s no winning situation for us or our clients, the owners, to have a property that is going to cause concern for neighbours,” he said.

“That doesn’t work for anybody.

“We do everything possible to avoid this, and certainly to act should there be any concerns.”

“This will bring tourists and sometimes business travellers to the area.”

Mr Clark said the owners of Five Marches want the house to be a “unique” high-end holiday experience.

They would be encouraging visitors to connect with independent local businesses to hopefully spend with them during their stay.

Councillors expressed sympathy for neighbours.

Committee member Kenny Braes said: “I completely understand Ms Hill’s concerns.

“They are living in a little community, it’s all working and it’s great.

“There is always change from time to time.

“Mr Clark has given me a great deal of confidence because he’s a specialist in this field doing this on a daily basis.”

Councillor Lloyd Melville added: “The point to reiterate is that this is just the first part in the process.

“It does also need to go through the licensing regime, which acts as a real safeguard for neighbours.

“The real meat on the bones of the short-term let issues will be dealt with at the licensing committee.”

The planning committee unanimously approved the change of use application.