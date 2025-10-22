‘Unique’ £600k Forfar holiday let wins planning green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unique’ £600k Forfar holiday let wins planning green light

Neighbours objected to a couple’s short-term let application for their luxury four-bed home on Lour Road in Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Five Marches on Lour Road in Forfar has an outdoor swimming pool Image: Rightmove
Five Marches on Lour Road in Forfar has an outdoor swimming pool Image: Rightmove

Residents in one of Forfar’s most exclusive streets have been promised a luxury holiday let will not lead to problems with partying guests.

On Tuesday, councillors considered a short-term let application for Five Marches on Lour Road.

Owners Jamie and Kate McLaren want to use the four-bedroom £600,000 property, complete with pool, as an exclusive holiday rental while they are working abroad.

But neighbours objected to the idea over concerns including anti-social behaviour by noisy visitors using the property’s swimming pool and hot tub.

Luxury Forfar holiday let approved by councillors.
The four-bedroom home sits in large grounds on Lour Road in Forfar. Image: Supplied

Resident Alyson Hill, who lives with her 95-year-old mother, addressed Angus Council development standards committee.

“The immediate community has a great relationship with each other and rely on each other or various things,” she said.

Ms Hill said restrictions including a 9pm curfew on the use of the pool and tub were welcome, but concerns remained over the short-term let.

Neighbours’ concerns over Forfar holiday home addressed

Her concerns were addressed by Stuart Clark of Dundee-based Clark Anderson Properties, which will manage the Forfar house.

“We manage around 80 properties,” he said.

“We have systems and processes in place to ensure the smooth running of all our properties.”

And he told the committee the firm had only experienced five party incidents in eight years – four during the Covid pandemic.

“There’s no winning situation for us or our clients, the owners, to have a property that is going to cause concern for neighbours,” he said.

“That doesn’t work for anybody.

“We do everything possible to avoid this, and certainly to act should there be any concerns.”

“This will bring tourists and sometimes business travellers to the area.”

Mr Clark said the owners of Five Marches want the house to be a “unique” high-end holiday experience.

They would be encouraging visitors to connect with independent local businesses to hopefully spend with them during their stay.

Plans approved for luxury holiday let in Forfar.
The secluded house sits in an elevated site on Forfar’s Lour Road. Image: Rightmove

Councillors expressed sympathy for neighbours.

Committee member Kenny Braes said: “I completely understand Ms Hill’s concerns.

“They are living in a little community, it’s all working and it’s great.

“There is always change from time to time.

“Mr Clark has given me a great deal of confidence because he’s a specialist in this field doing this on a daily basis.”

Councillor Lloyd Melville added: “The point to reiterate is that this is just the first part in the process.

“It does also need to go through the licensing regime, which acts as a real safeguard for neighbours.

“The real meat on the bones of the short-term let issues will be dealt with at the licensing committee.”

The planning committee unanimously approved the change of use application.

