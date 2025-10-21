Dundee council tenants could be hit with huge 8.5% rent hike

Dundee City Council tenants could be facing a huge rent hike of up to 8.5%.

The local authority will meet next week to discuss launching a consultation on three proposed rent increases between 8% and 8.5%.

It would mean a rise of £7.28 to £7.74 per week – about £30 per month – from next April.

The percentage increase is much higher than in recent years, with a 4.5% rise agreed for 2025, 3.5% in 2024, 3% in 2023 and just 1.5% in 2022, which at the time, accounted for a rise of just £1.19 a week.

If approved next week, a two-month consultation will be held with tenants before the final rent rise decision is made in January.

Dundee rent hike ‘to help cover staff pay rise and inflation’

The local authority claims such a high rise in rent is required this year because it needs to generate nearly £4.8 million to meet the cost of delivering its housing service.

It also says the proposed hike accounts for a 3.5% pay award to council staff for 2026/27, inflation on services and materials and the rising cost of repairs and re-lets.

Kevin Cordell, convener of the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee, said: “For many years we have offered tenants a balanced choice between services remaining at the same high standard they have now or giving the council additional resources to spend more on the things tenants have told us that they want, and that is still the case.

“But to be able to do this in a way that delivers strong communities where people feel empowered, safe, and proud to live needs a good supply of warm, easy-to-heat homes.

“That does not come cheap, and this year, when the figures were being worked out and prices continue to rise, we were extremely conscious of striking that difficult balance, not just for the many hard-pressed Dundonians, but also for increasingly stretched council finances.

“That is why, this year more than most, we really want to encourage as many tenants as possible to take part and make their voices heard on which rent increase proposal they prefer.”

Mr Cordell claims rent rises in Dundee are still lower than in the private sector and other council areas in Scotland.

He added: “It is worth pointing out that in the past five years, Dundee City Council house rents have increased by 14%, compared with an average rise of 17.5% for council rent in Scotland.

“Over the same period, registered social landlord rents across the country have increased by around 20% and 44% in the private rented sector.

“Renting a council house in Dundee may be going to be a bit more expensive, but it still offers really good value for money.”