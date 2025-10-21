Dundee council tenants could be hit with huge 8.5% rent hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council tenants could be hit with huge 8.5% rent hike

The rise would mean residents paying up to £7.74 in extra rent per week.

By Isla Glen
Dundee council tenants could be hit with a large rent rise. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council tenants could be facing a huge rent hike of up to 8.5%.

The local authority will meet next week to discuss launching a consultation on three proposed rent increases between 8% and 8.5%.

It would mean a rise of £7.28 to £7.74 per week – about £30 per month – from next April.

The percentage increase is much higher than in recent years, with a 4.5% rise agreed for 2025, 3.5% in 2024, 3% in 2023 and just 1.5% in 2022, which at the time, accounted for a rise of just £1.19 a week.

If approved next week, a two-month consultation will be held with tenants before the final rent rise decision is made in January.

Dundee rent hike ‘to help cover staff pay rise and inflation’

The local authority claims such a high rise in rent is required this year because it needs to generate nearly £4.8 million to meet the cost of delivering its housing service.

It also says the proposed hike accounts for a 3.5% pay award to council staff for 2026/27, inflation on services and materials and the rising cost of repairs and re-lets.

Kevin Cordell, convener of the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee, said: “For many years we have offered tenants a balanced choice between services remaining at the same high standard they have now or giving the council additional resources to spend more on the things tenants have told us that they want, and that is still the case.

“But to be able to do this in a way that delivers strong communities where people feel empowered, safe, and proud to live needs a good supply of warm, easy-to-heat homes.

Councillor Kevin Cordell.

“That does not come cheap, and this year, when the figures were being worked out and prices continue to rise, we were extremely conscious of striking that difficult balance, not just for the many hard-pressed Dundonians, but also for increasingly stretched council finances.

“That is why, this year more than most, we really want to encourage as many tenants as possible to take part and make their voices heard on which rent increase proposal they prefer.”

Mr Cordell claims rent rises in Dundee are still lower than in the private sector and other council areas in Scotland.

He added: “It is worth pointing out that in the past five years, Dundee City Council house rents have increased by 14%, compared with an average rise of 17.5% for council rent in Scotland.

“Over the same period, registered social landlord rents across the country have increased by around 20% and 44% in the private rented sector.

“Renting a council house in Dundee may be going to be a bit more expensive, but it still offers really good value for money.”

