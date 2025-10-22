Evri ‘closely monitoring’ Dundee service after complaints over Angus and Perthshire deliveries

Delivery firm Evri says it is “closely monitoring” its Dundee depot after several complaints over deliveries in rural parts of Angus and Perthshire.

Residents in Newtyle, Meigle and Alyth have reported having problems with the courier service in recent weeks.

Several locals have shared similar experiences on social media of parcels either showing up weeks after they were due to arrive, or not at all – despite being marked as “delivered”.

They have described the service, run out of the Dundee base, as a “shambles”.

Evri Dundee depot under fire after complaints

Gareth Cullen, from Newtyle, told The Courier that his parcel finally turned up nearly two weeks after it had arrived at the Dundee depot.

However, he claims that Evri’s tracker said his package had been marked as “delivered” two days before it was posted through his letterbox.

He said: “Evri are essentially lying to their customers, by saying my parcel had been delivered when it was clearly still at the depot.

“Despite chasing this up, I received nothing from their customer support team.

“Thankfully, I’ve not been left out of pocket, and I was able to resolve the issue with the seller, whereby they sent another package before it eventually turned up.

“But the whole experience has been a shambles.”

Fellow Newtyle resident Susan Donlevy says she made an online order from eBay at the beginning of October, which was scheduled for delivery on October 4.

Ten days later, and with no parcel delivered, Susan says that Evri’s tracker told her the package had been delivered on October 3.

Susan, who also lives in Newtyle, says she got “nowhere” with Evri’s customer support chatbot.

‘I’m so ticked off with Evri’

She said: “eBay will not refund me as they think the item has been delivered.

“It’s a disgrace to treat customers like this.”

Susan’s parcel finally arrived on Monday.

Meanwhile, Alyth resident Andrew MacKenzie told us he was still waiting for a parcel that had been sitting at the depot for more than a week.

He said: “Evri are a nightmare out here.

“I don’t expect to get anything from them based on my previous experiences.”

The Courier spoke to several others who claim to have experienced similar issues with the parcel delivery service in the area.

Another Newtyle resident said: “Like many others in the local area, I have had messages from Evri saying parcels had been delivered when they hadn’t.

“Trying to contact Evri about non-delivery of items they claim to have delivered is a nightmare.

“Contacting the sender of your non-delivered parcel is both time-consuming and frustrating.

“I am now so ticked off with Evri that I check with the retailer as to which delivery service they use, and advise them that I will not buy from them if they use them.”

We put the delivery issues raised by residents to Evri, and asked if there had been a rise in the number of complaints at the Dundee depot.

Evri ‘sorry’ over delays to parcel deliveries in Angus and Perthshire

In response, Evri said that customer satisfaction is a “top priority” and that a “small number of customers” have experienced a delay.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that a small number of customers locally have experienced a delay with their deliveries.

“We have recently appointed a new permanent courier in the local area, and we are closely monitoring service in the area.

“Anyone who needs help with their parcel should contact our customer service team for support.”

Evri says they will also bring in additional contractor support ahead of the busiest time of the year at Christmas.

At the end of 2024, in response to previous delivery concerns in the area, Evri told The Courier that Dundee was one of the top three performing depots in the UK at that time.