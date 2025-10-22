Evri ‘closely monitoring’ Dundee service after complaints over Angus and Perthshire deliveries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evri ‘closely monitoring’ Dundee service after complaints over Angus and Perthshire deliveries

Residents in Newtyle, Meigle and Alyth have reported long delays or parcels failing to turn up.

By Andrew Robson
Perthshire and Angus locals have reported issues with Evri in recent weeks
Perthshire and Angus locals have reported issues with Evri in recent weeks.

Delivery firm Evri says it is “closely monitoring” its Dundee depot after several complaints over deliveries in rural parts of Angus and Perthshire.

Residents in Newtyle, Meigle and Alyth have reported having problems with the courier service in recent weeks.

Several locals have shared similar experiences on social media of parcels either showing up weeks after they were due to arrive, or not at all – despite being marked as “delivered”.

They have described the service, run out of the Dundee base, as a “shambles”.

Evri Dundee depot under fire after complaints

Gareth Cullen, from Newtyle, told The Courier that his parcel finally turned up nearly two weeks after it had arrived at the Dundee depot.

However, he claims that Evri’s tracker said his package had been marked as “delivered” two days before it was posted through his letterbox.

He said: “Evri are essentially lying to their customers, by saying my parcel had been delivered when it was clearly still at the depot.

“Despite chasing this up, I received nothing from their customer support team.

The Evri depot on Riverside Avenue in Dundee.
The Evri depot on Riverside Avenue in Dundee.

“Thankfully, I’ve not been left out of pocket, and I was able to resolve the issue with the seller, whereby they sent another package before it eventually turned up.

“But the whole experience has been a shambles.”

Fellow Newtyle resident Susan Donlevy says she made an online order from eBay at the beginning of October, which was scheduled for delivery on October 4.

Ten days later, and with no parcel delivered, Susan says that Evri’s tracker told her the package had been delivered on October 3.

Susan, who also lives in Newtyle, says she got “nowhere” with Evri’s customer support chatbot.

‘I’m so ticked off with Evri’

She said: “eBay will not refund me as they think the item has been delivered.

“It’s a disgrace to treat customers like this.”

Susan’s parcel finally arrived on Monday.

Meanwhile, Alyth resident Andrew MacKenzie told us he was still waiting for a parcel that had been sitting at the depot for more than a week.

He said: “Evri are a nightmare out here.

“I don’t expect to get anything from them based on my previous experiences.”

The Courier spoke to several others who claim to have experienced similar issues with the parcel delivery service in the area.

Evri says a "small number of customers" have experience a delay.
Evri says a "small number of customers" have experienced a delay.

Another Newtyle resident said: “Like many others in the local area, I have had messages from Evri saying parcels had been delivered when they hadn’t.

“Trying to contact Evri about non-delivery of items they claim to have delivered is a nightmare.

“Contacting the sender of your non-delivered parcel is both time-consuming and frustrating.

“I am now so ticked off with Evri that I check with the retailer as to which delivery service they use, and advise them that I will not buy from them if they use them.”

We put the delivery issues raised by residents to Evri, and asked if there had been a rise in the number of complaints at the Dundee depot.

Evri ‘sorry’ over delays to parcel deliveries in Angus and Perthshire

In response, Evri said that customer satisfaction is a “top priority” and that a “small number of customers” have experienced a delay.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that a small number of customers locally have experienced a delay with their deliveries.

“We have recently appointed a new permanent courier in the local area, and we are closely monitoring service in the area.

“Anyone who needs help with their parcel should contact our customer service team for support.”

Evri says they will also bring in additional contractor support ahead of the busiest time of the year at Christmas.

At the end of 2024, in response to previous delivery concerns in the area, Evri told The Courier that Dundee was one of the top three performing depots in the UK at that time.

Conversation