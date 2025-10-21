New Carnoustie community fireworks spectacular set to go with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Carnoustie community fireworks spectacular set to go with a bang

Carnoustie Golf Links and Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa are staging the event for the first time.

By Graham Brown
Carnoustie is set for its first community fireworks on November 5. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie is set for its first community fireworks on November 5. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Carnoustie Links bosses have announced a new town fireworks spectacular.

The operators of the world-famous venue and its landmark Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa are staging the display on Wednesday November 5.

It is a free event for locals and visitors.

The display will take place at the grassed beachfront next to the hotel.

It begins at 7pm and will last around 20 minutes.

The Augusta Suite in Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa will be serving hot food, snacks and drinks.

Those enjoying the display will also be able to purchase takeaway items from the kiosk in Links House.

The popular Rookery restaurant will not be open during the event.

Links House at Carnoustie.
The fireworks display will take place at the beachfront near Links House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And the organisers say the Black Slab car park next to the fireworks site will be closed from 3pm on the day.

The new display is part of the community programme being developed by Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Ltd.

It took over operations at The Open Championship venue earlier this year in a landmark deal with owners Angus Council.

CGHH previously spent almost £10 million to buy Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa and has invested heavily in improvements there.

The investor-led outfit is also in the process of transforming a former restaurant in the town’s Park Avenue.

Carnoustie recently played its annual role as one of the host venues for the Dunhill Links Championship.

Local spectators were treated to four newly-returned Ryder Cup heroes teeing off there on the opening day of competition in the celebrity-studded event.

The Angus town’s display is among a host of community bonfire and fireworks events across Tayside, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirlingshire next month.

Here are the details of fireworks events near you.

