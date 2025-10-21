New Carnoustie community fireworks spectacular set to go with a bang

Carnoustie Links bosses have announced a new town fireworks spectacular.

The operators of the world-famous venue and its landmark Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa are staging the display on Wednesday November 5.

It is a free event for locals and visitors.

The display will take place at the grassed beachfront next to the hotel.

It begins at 7pm and will last around 20 minutes.

The Augusta Suite in Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa will be serving hot food, snacks and drinks.

Those enjoying the display will also be able to purchase takeaway items from the kiosk in Links House.

The popular Rookery restaurant will not be open during the event.

And the organisers say the Black Slab car park next to the fireworks site will be closed from 3pm on the day.

The new display is part of the community programme being developed by Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Ltd.

It took over operations at The Open Championship venue earlier this year in a landmark deal with owners Angus Council.

CGHH previously spent almost £10 million to buy Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa and has invested heavily in improvements there.

The investor-led outfit is also in the process of transforming a former restaurant in the town’s Park Avenue.

Carnoustie recently played its annual role as one of the host venues for the Dunhill Links Championship.

Local spectators were treated to four newly-returned Ryder Cup heroes teeing off there on the opening day of competition in the celebrity-studded event.

The Angus town’s display is among a host of community bonfire and fireworks events across Tayside, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirlingshire next month.

Here are the details of fireworks events near you.