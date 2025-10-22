Scottish Deer Centre in Fife welcomes two adorable capybaras

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Deer Centre in Fife welcomes two adorable capybaras

Capybara siblings Millie and Harry have proved a big hit since their arrival at the Cupar park this month.

By Claire Warrender
Capybaras Millie and Harry at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar
Jennifer Hamilton with capybaras Millie and Harry at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Capybaras have been taking over social media and now they have set up residence at the Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park.

The Fife attraction has become only the second zoo north of the border to feature the world’s largest rodents.

And visitors have been flocking to see South American siblings Harry and Millie since they arrived on October 10.

Visitors enjoy the capybara at the Scottish Deer Centre, Cupar
Visitors to the Scottish Deer Centre watch Millie and Harry the capybaras.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Capybaras at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar
The capybara duo get to know their surroundings at the Scottish Deer Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Capybaras have become an international hit, with viral memes and videos on TikTok and Instagram.

And Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton says they are his daughter Amelia’s favourite animal.

“I just knew we had to get them and footfall has been amazing already,” he said.

David describes the pair and chilled out and says they enjoy splashing about in their enclosure’s specially-built pool.

Capybara experiences on the cards at Scottish Deer Centre

“We’re only the second zoo in Scotland after Edinburgh to have capybaras,” David added.

“Edinburgh offers capybara experiences and we’ll be doing the same.

Millie and Harry are proving a hit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Capybaras all snuggled up in their Scottish Deer Centre enclosure. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s the one thing people have been asking about quite a lot.”

The experience will involve allowing visitors to go into the capybara enclosure and feed the animals.

And the Cupar park may even attempt a breeding programme so look out for capybara babies in the future.

“There’s a huge trend for them among kids just now,” said David.

“People are loving them.”

Capybaras can grow up to four feet long and weigh up to nine stone.

Conversation