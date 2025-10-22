Scottish Deer Centre in Fife welcomes two adorable capybaras

Capybaras have been taking over social media and now they have set up residence at the Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park.

The Fife attraction has become only the second zoo north of the border to feature the world’s largest rodents.

And visitors have been flocking to see South American siblings Harry and Millie since they arrived on October 10.

Capybaras have become an international hit, with viral memes and videos on TikTok and Instagram.

And Deer Centre co-owner David Hamilton says they are his daughter Amelia’s favourite animal.

“I just knew we had to get them and footfall has been amazing already,” he said.

David describes the pair and chilled out and says they enjoy splashing about in their enclosure’s specially-built pool.

Capybara experiences on the cards at Scottish Deer Centre

“We’re only the second zoo in Scotland after Edinburgh to have capybaras,” David added.

“Edinburgh offers capybara experiences and we’ll be doing the same.

“It’s the one thing people have been asking about quite a lot.”

The experience will involve allowing visitors to go into the capybara enclosure and feed the animals.

And the Cupar park may even attempt a breeding programme so look out for capybara babies in the future.

“There’s a huge trend for them among kids just now,” said David.

“People are loving them.”

Capybaras can grow up to four feet long and weigh up to nine stone.