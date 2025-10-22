Angus Council top team salaries revealed as moves to fill new management structure begin

Work is underway to reshape Angus Council’s top tier in a new-look senior management team.

And the authority has revealed the salary two new assistant chief executives will earn under the changes.

The plan was approved by councillors earlier this month.

It followed a year-long corporate leadership review led by £146,000-a-year chief executive Kathryn Lindsay.

Human resources experts were paid £14,000 in external consultancy fees.

Ms Lindsay says the changes will cut salary costs by almost £85,000, or 7%, in a full year.

The redesign will see a return to three top officers at the head of the council.

In 2018, Angus moved from a chief executive and two strategic directors to the figurehead role and a deputy.

The new structure will introduce assistant chief executives for governance and operations respectively. Seven directors will sit under them.

Senior figures are paid according to nationally agreed salary scales.

Chief executive Ms Lindsay’s yearly pay packet is £146,012.

The assistant chief executives, when appointed, will each receive £132,146.

Remaining corporate leadership team salaries are £105,996 to £115,983.

A council spokesperson said the existing leadership team will remain while the transition to the new structure is carried out.

“Appointments to posts within the structure will be conducted through our locally agreed service review processes, including through matching postholders where relevant,” they said.

It will include new posts being advertised internally and, where necessary, externally.

“Appointments to all posts of head of service and above are made by a panel of elected members,” the spokesperson added.

“In the transition period, arrangements continue to be in place to ensure the continued operational management of all key portfolios.

“Appointments to the revised structure will be announced as these are confirmed.”

Current Angus Council top team

Chief Executive – Kathryn Lindsay

Interim Deputy Chief Executive – Kelly McIntosh

Director Transformation & Change – (vacant during scoping and review process)

Director of Finance – Ian Lorimer

Acting Director of Legal & Democratic Services – Alison Watson

Director of Infrastructure and Environment – Graeme Dailly

Director of Vibrant Communities & Sustainable Growth – (became vacant during scoping and review process)

Acting Director of Education and Lifelong Learning – Neil Lowden

Interim Director of Children, Families and Justice and Chief Social Work Officer – Kirsty Lee

Director of Human Resources, Digital Enablement, IT and Business Support – Sharon Faulkner

Councillors react to management restructure

At the meeting where the changes were agreed, Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said: “If you’ve been a councillor for quite a long time, you’ve seen quite a lot of management changes.

“Sometimes you end up where you started.

“I support the direction of travel. I think a senior team of three officers is better than two.

“There are changes certain councillors will quibble about but I think it’s well thought through.”

Arbroath independent Lois Speed said: “I have a concern that taking the vibrant communities portfolio out of the senior management team there might be a loss of focus.

“That team play such a strong part in bringing our communities together, our partnerships together and representing the voices that don’t often get heard.

“I would hope the restructure will be closely monitored to make sure that isn’t the case.”

The chief executive responded: “Whilst the vibrant communities directorate, as it previously was, is no longer in the structure, all the component parts are still there and are just slightly differently configured.”