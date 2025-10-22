Angus Council top team salaries revealed as moves to fill new management structure begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus Council top team salaries revealed as moves to fill new management structure begin

Two assistant chief executives are to be appointed within Angus Council following a year-long senior leadership review.

By Graham Brown
Angus House Council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus House Council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Work is underway to reshape Angus Council’s top tier in a new-look senior management team.

And the authority has revealed the salary two new assistant chief executives will earn under the changes.

The plan was approved by councillors earlier this month.

It followed a year-long corporate leadership review led by £146,000-a-year chief executive Kathryn Lindsay.

Human resources experts were paid £14,000 in external consultancy fees.

Ms Lindsay says the changes will cut salary costs by almost £85,000, or 7%, in a full year.

The redesign will see a return to three top officers at the head of the council.

Aangus Council management structure.
How the new Angus Council management structure will look. Image: Supplied

In 2018, Angus moved from a chief executive and two strategic directors to the figurehead role and a deputy.

The new structure will introduce assistant chief executives for governance and operations respectively. Seven directors will sit under them.

Senior figures are paid according to nationally agreed salary scales.

Angus Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay.
Angus Council CEO Kathryn Lindsay. Image: Supplied

Chief executive Ms Lindsay’s yearly pay packet is £146,012.

The assistant chief executives, when appointed, will each receive £132,146.

Remaining corporate leadership team salaries are £105,996 to £115,983.

A council spokesperson said the existing leadership team will remain while the transition to the new structure is carried out.

“Appointments to posts within the structure will be conducted through our locally agreed service review processes, including through matching postholders where relevant,” they said.

It will include new posts being advertised internally and, where necessary, externally.

“Appointments to all posts of head of service and above are made by a panel of elected members,” the spokesperson added.

“In the transition period, arrangements continue to be in place to ensure the continued operational management of all key portfolios.

“Appointments to the revised structure will be announced as these are confirmed.”

Current Angus Council top team

Chief Executive – Kathryn Lindsay

Interim Deputy Chief Executive – Kelly McIntosh

Director Transformation & Change – (vacant during scoping and review process)

Director of Finance – Ian Lorimer

Acting Director of Legal & Democratic Services – Alison Watson

Director of Infrastructure and Environment – Graeme Dailly

Director of Vibrant Communities & Sustainable Growth – (became vacant during scoping and review process)

Acting Director of Education and Lifelong Learning – Neil Lowden

Interim Director of Children, Families and Justice and Chief Social Work Officer – Kirsty Lee

Director of Human Resources, Digital Enablement, IT and Business Support – Sharon Faulkner

Councillors react to management restructure

At the meeting where the changes were agreed, Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said: “If you’ve been a councillor for quite a long time, you’ve seen quite a lot of management changes.

“Sometimes you end up where you started.

“I support the direction of travel. I think a senior team of three officers is better than two.

“There are changes certain councillors will quibble about but I think it’s well thought through.”

Arbroath independent Lois Speed said: “I have a concern that taking the vibrant communities portfolio out of the senior management team there might be a loss of focus.

“That team play such a strong part in bringing our communities together, our partnerships together and representing the voices that don’t often get heard.

“I would hope the restructure will be closely monitored to make sure that isn’t the case.”

The chief executive responded: “Whilst the vibrant communities directorate, as it previously was, is no longer in the structure, all the component parts are still there and are just slightly differently configured.”

 

More from News

Capybaras Millie and Harry at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar
Scottish Deer Centre in Fife welcomes two adorable capybaras
Five Marches on Lour Road in Forfar has an outdoor swimming pool Image: Rightmove
‘Unique’ £600k Forfar holiday let wins planning green light
Plans revealed for Montrose Port. Image: Crawford Architecture
Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose Port expansion and Arbroath podiatry refusal
A closure notice was place in the door of Dundee Pizza Hut on Monday.
Hundreds of locals react to closure of Dundee's Pizza Hut
Patryk Bartkowiak
Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farmer busted after fire in attic forced building to be…
Ian Blance with granddaughter Charlie as a girl. Image: Charlie Blance.
Granddaughter's tribute to 'kind and caring' Methven grandad who 'led by example'
Kevin Traynor
Dundee party-goer pummelled man unconscious over Snappy Shopper order
Defence minister Luke Pollard in Rosyth, Fife. Image: PA
Defence chief fears Fife and Dundee could miss out on jobs boom due to…
Biffy Clyro Futique Special Acoustic Show at Fat Sams. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best 24 pictures as Biffy Clyro play stripped-back Dundee show at Fat Sams
Police Scotland officer.
Missing woman, 39, last seen in Crieff traced

Conversation