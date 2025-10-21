Concern for missing woman, 39, last seen in Crieff

Police have issued an appeal amid growing concerns for a missing woman who was last seen in Crieff.

Emma Munro, 39, was last seen in the town at around 8pm on Monday, October 20.

She is described as being white, 5ft 10in tall, of a very slim build, with long blonde/brown hair, usually tied in a ponytail, and she wears glasses.

It is understood that she may be travelling in a blue Audi Q2.

Police appeal for missing Crieff woman

Officers in Perth are appealing to the public for information to help trace Emma.

Sergeant Karen Judge of Police Scotland said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Emma and would like to speak to anyone who has seen her since 8pm on Monday, 20 October, 2025 or anyone who knows of her present whereabouts.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0912 of October 21, 2025.