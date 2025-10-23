Campaign group brands potential £30-a-month Dundee council rent rise ‘laughable’

A campaign group has branded a potential £30-a-month rent rise for Dundee City Council tenants “laughable” amid concerns it will force people further into debt.

The local authority will meet next week to discuss launching a consultation on three proposed rent increases of between 8% and 8.5% for its tenants.

The proposals would mean a rise of between £7.28 and £7.74 per week from next April.

The proposed price hike is much higher than it has been in recent years, with rises of between 1.5 and 4.5% agreed each year since 2022.

Council chiefs claim the jump is required this year to cover expenses including inflation, a staff pay rise and the rising cost of repairs and re-lets.

Dundee council rent hike ‘deeply worrying’

However, Chris Beckett, chair of Living Rent Dundee – the local branch of a national “mass-membership union of tenants, carers, workers and residents” – says the increase will put vulnerable tenants into further difficulty.

He said: “This is deeply worrying at a time when Dundee faces a crisis of affordable rents.

“Private rents in Dundee have massively outpaced inflation, rising by 75.2% since 2010, and they are the fastest rising rents in Scotland.

“This means that more and more people are at risk of homelessness.

“If, on top of this, council rents are increased above inflation, this move will push more families to choose between heating and eating.”

Mr Beckett says it is “laughable” that there is no lower option than 8%.

He added: “This exposes how much of a box-ticking exercise the council’s rent consultations are.

“An 8% rent increase would also be higher than the Scottish Government’s own rent cap of 6% due to come in in 2027 in control areas.

“The council has said that the increase is to allow for high-quality services and development of warm homes and strong communities.

“If they are serious about building strong communities in Dundee, the council needs to ensure that tenants are able to afford their homes.”

‘What about catching up with the council tax arrears owed by so many?’

After news of the potential 8-8.5% rent hike broke on Tuesday, readers took to The Courier’s comment section and Facebook page to have their say.

Courier reader Aged Traveller said they were “all for it” if it allows for more council homes to be built.

However, many raised concerns about the impact on residents.

Courier reader ‘Liz’ wrote: “They put up the rent and make fewer people eligible to pay it, therefore back to square one.

“What about catching up with the council tax arrears owed by so many? That may help.”

Reader ‘Dobber’ said: “This is a disgrace.

“The council are doing absolutely nothing but cut services, staff not answering the phones as they are working from home.

“We the people should not have to pay more out of our pockets for less.”

Ainslie Dobson, owner of Dundee Carpet Cleaning, offered a more nuanced take on the rent hike on Facebook.

‘Perfect storm is brewing’

He wrote: “The perfect storm is brewing.

“Dundee City Council put prices up to counter inflation. In a perfect world, tenants’ wages also go up with inflation, which then offsets the rent increase.

“Unfortunately, most people’s wages don’t go up with inflation or at least at the rate they should be.

“This creates more financial hardship on tenants, which could then cause unaffordability when it comes to paying rent.”

On the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Robert Dyer said: “This would push more people into debt.”

And Ron Smith wrote: “8.5% is not a lot if people don’t pay it!

“What are the council rent arrears?”

Dundee council houses ‘good value for money’

Kevin Keenan, the leader of the council’s opposition Labour group, says there needs to be a balanced budget for housing and “there doesn’t look like much room for manoeuvre”.

He added: “Not wishing to set any alarm bells ringing, but Raac is an ongoing issue that will need to be addressed across all councils’ housing stock.

“On Monday, in a motion calling for there to be an action plan to deal with the housing emergency, I will also be looking to the chief executive to write to the first minister seeking funding to deal with this matter in an attempt to prevent rents sky-rocketing in the future.”

Kevin Cordell, convener of the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee, says maintaining a “good supply” of warm, easy-to-heat homes “does not come cheap”.

But he insists renting a council house in Dundee still offers “really good” value for money.

He said: “It is worth pointing out that in the past five years, Dundee City Council house rents have increased by 14%, compared with an average rise of 17.5% for council rent in Scotland.

“Over the same period, registered social landlord rents across the country have increased by around 20% and 44% in the private rented sector.

“Renting a council house in Dundee may be going to be a bit more expensive, but it still offers really good value for money.”