Campaign group brands potential £30-a-month Dundee council rent rise ‘laughable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Campaign group brands potential £30-a-month Dundee council rent rise ‘laughable’

The local authority is considering rising rents by between 8% and 8.5% from next April.

By Andrew Robson & Isla Glen
Council tenants in Dundee could pay up to 8.5% more for rent. Image: DC Thomson
Council tenants in Dundee could pay up to 8.5% more for rent. Image: DC Thomson

A campaign group has branded a potential £30-a-month rent rise for Dundee City Council tenants “laughable” amid concerns it will force people further into debt.

The local authority will meet next week to discuss launching a consultation on three proposed rent increases of between 8% and 8.5% for its tenants.

The proposals would mean a rise of between £7.28 and £7.74 per week from next April.

The proposed price hike is much higher than it has been in recent years, with rises of between 1.5 and 4.5% agreed each year since 2022.

Council chiefs claim the jump is required this year to cover expenses including inflation, a staff pay rise and the rising cost of repairs and re-lets.

Dundee council rent hike ‘deeply worrying’

However, Chris Beckett, chair of Living Rent Dundee – the local branch of a national “mass-membership union of tenants, carers, workers and residents” – says the increase will put vulnerable tenants into further difficulty.

He said: “This is deeply worrying at a time when Dundee faces a crisis of affordable rents.

“Private rents in Dundee have massively outpaced inflation, rising by 75.2% since 2010, and they are the fastest rising rents in Scotland.

“This means that more and more people are at risk of homelessness.

“If, on top of this, council rents are increased above inflation, this move will push more families to choose between heating and eating.”

Dundee City Council Chambers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr Beckett says it is “laughable” that there is no lower option than 8%.

He added: “This exposes how much of a box-ticking exercise the council’s rent consultations are.

“An 8% rent increase would also be higher than the Scottish Government’s own rent cap of 6% due to come in in 2027 in control areas.

“The council has said that the increase is to allow for high-quality services and development of warm homes and strong communities.

“If they are serious about building strong communities in Dundee, the council needs to ensure that tenants are able to afford their homes.”

‘What about catching up with the council tax arrears owed by so many?’

After news of the potential 8-8.5% rent hike broke on Tuesday, readers took to The Courier’s comment section and Facebook page to have their say.

Courier reader Aged Traveller said they were “all for it” if it allows for more council homes to be built.

However, many raised concerns about the impact on residents.

Courier reader ‘Liz’ wrote: “They put up the rent and make fewer people eligible to pay it, therefore back to square one.

“What about catching up with the council tax arrears owed by so many? That may help.”

Dundee council tenants could be hit with a large rent rise. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Reader ‘Dobber’ said: “This is a disgrace.

“The council are doing absolutely nothing but cut services, staff not answering the phones as they are working from home.

“We the people should not have to pay more out of our pockets for less.”

Ainslie Dobson, owner of Dundee Carpet Cleaning, offered a more nuanced take on the rent hike on Facebook.

‘Perfect storm is brewing’

He wrote: “The perfect storm is brewing.

“Dundee City Council put prices up to counter inflation. In a perfect world, tenants’ wages also go up with inflation, which then offsets the rent increase.

“Unfortunately, most people’s wages don’t go up with inflation or at least at the rate they should be.

“This creates more financial hardship on tenants, which could then cause unaffordability when it comes to paying rent.”

On the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Robert Dyer said: “This would push more people into debt.”

And Ron Smith wrote: “8.5% is not a lot if people don’t pay it!

“What are the council rent arrears?”

Dundee council houses ‘good value for money’

Kevin Keenan, the leader of the council’s opposition Labour group, says there needs to be a balanced budget for housing and “there doesn’t look like much room for manoeuvre”.

He added: “Not wishing to set any alarm bells ringing, but Raac is an ongoing issue that will need to be addressed across all councils’ housing stock.

“On Monday, in a motion calling for there to be an action plan to deal with the housing emergency, I will also be looking to the chief executive to write to the first minister seeking funding to deal with this matter in an attempt to prevent rents sky-rocketing in the future.”

SNP councillor Kevin Cordell.

Kevin Cordell, convener of the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee, says maintaining a “good supply” of warm, easy-to-heat homes “does not come cheap”.

But he insists renting a council house in Dundee still offers “really good” value for money.

He said: “It is worth pointing out that in the past five years, Dundee City Council house rents have increased by 14%, compared with an average rise of 17.5% for council rent in Scotland.

“Over the same period, registered social landlord rents across the country have increased by around 20% and 44% in the private rented sector.

“Renting a council house in Dundee may be going to be a bit more expensive, but it still offers really good value for money.”

More from News

Perth Kinross MP Pete Wishart in Perth City Centre
Perth funding 'snub' shows UK Government's 'pattern of neglect' for Fair City
GBX DJ George Bowie will appear at Summer's End Angus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New music festival coming to Brechin with 8,000 fans set to descend on town…
Victoria Burns outside Botanique on Blairgowrie High Street.
Blairgowrie businesswoman, 27, to launch salon after traumatic childbirth 'wake-up call'
The incident happened in the Garry Park area. Image: Google Maps
Man, 36, injured and two arrested after 'robbery' in Lochgelly
The new Monifieth High School opened in August. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Monifieth High School swimming pool opens to pupils after two-month delay
The former Greenside Hotel could be transformed into 10 homes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Shuttered former Leslie hotel could become housing under new plans
'Vault' cocktail bar planned for Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry cocktail bar plans refused for second time
Terry McMahon took ill while on holiday in Tunisia. Image: Kirsty Mullen
Dunfermline grandad falls seriously ill on holiday in Tunisia
Shop staff Yvonne and Tracey inside Hayat's Happyhillock in Dundee.
Dundee shop launches free period products for customers
2
The crash on the M90 is causing delays southbound. Image: Traffic Scotland
Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after 'multi-vehicle' crash

Conversation