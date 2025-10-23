The Courier Roadshows: Powering our communities – join us on our five-stop tour

The Courier is hitting the road this November with a five-stop regional tour designed to put your voice at the heart of our journalism in 2026.

The Courier Roadshow: Powering our communities will take place in Angus, Stirling, Fife, Perth and Dundee, bringing our editors and journalists face-to-face with readers, subscribers and community leaders to talk about the issues that matter most.

You’ll hear from our newsroom about the investigations and campaigns that have driven change, ask questions directly to our reporting team, and share the local priorities you want us to focus on next.

This isn’t just an event series – it’s our reporting brief for the year ahead.

Why we’re doing it?

We know that the biggest issues facing Courier Country don’t stop at the headlines.

That’s why the roadshow is designed to listen first – so we can use what we hear to shape our campaigns, investigations and coverage in 2026.

From housing and healthcare to jobs, transport and education, every geography has its own challenges and opportunities.

The Courier editor David Clegg said: “We want to hear directly from you about what matters most, so that our journalism reflects and represents your community.

“This isn’t a talking shop – it’s about listening, learning and acting.

“The people in these rooms will influence what we cover, who we platform and the change we pursue.”

Where and when

Each session runs from 6pm – 8pm and includes presentations, Q&A and open discussion with our editorial team.

Thurs 6 Nov: Angus – Reid Hall, Forfar

Mon 10 Nov: Stirling – The Albert Halls

Tues 11 Nov: Fife – Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Wed 12 Nov: Perth – Royal George Hotel

Thurs 13 Nov: Dundee – The Courier office at Meadowside

Journalism in action

As a Courier subscriber attendance is free, but spaces are limited.

To join us in your area, book your place now via our registration page below.

On the night, feedback will be gathered through open Q&A and a survey focusing on shining a light on what matters in your hometown.

After each event, we’ll publish a “What we heard” report summarising the top priorities raised locally.

These insights will directly inform our campaigns and coverage for 2026.

Be part of it

At each stop, you’ll also hear how Courier journalism has already delivered impact — from our investigations into RAAC and misinformation to reporting on NHS Fife, Dundee University, parole reforms and more.

You’ll meet the editors and reporters working on the ground in your community and see how their stories are shaped by the people they serve.

The Courier Roadshow is about more than telling stories – it’s about powering our communities together.

Every question asked, every concern raised, every story shared helps shape the journalism we do next.

Reserve your place today and help us build a stronger Courier Country for 2026 and beyond.

Tickets are available to book now for Angus, Stirling, Fife, Perth and Dundee.