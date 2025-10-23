The Courier Roadshows: Powering our communities – join us on our five-stop tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Courier Roadshows: Powering our communities – join us on our five-stop tour

Join The Courier Roadshow this November and share your views to help shape our journalism for 2026.

By The Courier Editorial Team
The Courier Roadshows
The Courier Roadshows

The Courier is hitting the road this November with a five-stop regional tour designed to put your voice at the heart of our journalism in 2026.

The Courier Roadshow: Powering our communities will take place in Angus, Stirling, Fife, Perth and Dundee, bringing our editors and journalists face-to-face with readers, subscribers and community leaders to talk about the issues that matter most.

You’ll hear from our newsroom about the investigations and campaigns that have driven change, ask questions directly to our reporting team, and share the local priorities you want us to focus on next.

The Courier editor David Clegg. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson

This isn’t just an event series – it’s our reporting brief for the year ahead.

Why we’re doing it?

We know that the biggest issues facing Courier Country don’t stop at the headlines.

That’s why the roadshow is designed to listen first – so we can use what we hear to shape our campaigns, investigations and coverage in 2026.

From housing and healthcare to jobs, transport and education, every geography has its own challenges and opportunities.

The Courier editor David Clegg said: “We want to hear directly from you about what matters most, so that our journalism reflects and represents your community.

“This isn’t a talking shop – it’s about listening, learning and acting.

“The people in these rooms will influence what we cover, who we platform and the change we pursue.”

Where and when

Each session runs from 6pm – 8pm and includes presentations, Q&A and open discussion with our editorial team.

Thurs 6 Nov: Angus – Reid Hall, Forfar

Mon 10 Nov: Stirling – The Albert Halls

Tues 11 Nov: Fife – Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Wed 12 Nov: Perth – Royal George Hotel

Thurs 13 Nov: Dundee – The Courier office at Meadowside

Journalism in action

As a Courier subscriber attendance is free, but spaces are limited.

To join us in your area, book your place now via our registration page below.

On the night, feedback will be gathered through open Q&A and a survey focusing on shining a light on what matters in your hometown.

After each event, we’ll publish a “What we heard” report summarising the top priorities raised locally.

These insights will directly inform our campaigns and coverage for 2026.

The Courier: Local Stories Make Us. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.

Be part of it

At each stop, you’ll also hear how Courier journalism has already delivered impact — from our investigations into RAAC and misinformation to reporting on NHS Fife, Dundee University, parole reforms and more.

You’ll meet the editors and reporters working on the ground in your community and see how their stories are shaped by the people they serve.

The Courier Roadshow is about more than telling stories – it’s about powering our communities together.

Every question asked, every concern raised, every story shared helps shape the journalism we do next.

Reserve your place today and help us build a stronger Courier Country for 2026 and beyond.

Tickets are available to book now for Angus, Stirling, Fife, Perth and Dundee.

Conversation