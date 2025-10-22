Staff member charged after pupil ‘assaulted’ at Auchterarder school

A staff member has been charged after a pupil was allegedly assaulted at a Perthshire school.

Police received a report of an assault at the Community School of Auchterarder on September 1.

There were no injuries.

The force has now confirmed a woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

Staff member charged after ‘assault’ at Auchterarder school

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday September 1, we received a report of an assault at a school in Perthshire.

“A woman has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual members of staff.”

The Community School of Auchterarder has both primary and secondary pupils, with a combined roll of nearly 1,000 children.