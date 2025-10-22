News Staff member charged after pupil ‘assaulted’ at Auchterarder school Police received a report of assault at the Community School of Auchterarder last month. By Isla Glen October 22 2025, 11:10am October 22 2025, 11:10am Share Staff member charged after pupil ‘assaulted’ at Auchterarder school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5356437/woman-charged-assault-auchterarder-school/ Copy Link The Community School of Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A staff member has been charged after a pupil was allegedly assaulted at a Perthshire school. Police received a report of an assault at the Community School of Auchterarder on September 1. There were no injuries. The force has now confirmed a woman has been charged in connection with the incident. Staff member charged after ‘assault’ at Auchterarder school A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday September 1, we received a report of an assault at a school in Perthshire. “A woman has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual members of staff.” The Community School of Auchterarder has both primary and secondary pupils, with a combined roll of nearly 1,000 children.