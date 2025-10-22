Staff member charged after pupil ‘assaulted’ at Auchterarder school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Staff member charged after pupil ‘assaulted’ at Auchterarder school

Police received a report of assault at the Community School of Auchterarder last month.

By Isla Glen
The Community School of Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Community School of Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A staff member has been charged after a pupil was allegedly assaulted at a Perthshire school.

Police received a report of an assault at the Community School of Auchterarder on September 1.

There were no injuries.

The force has now confirmed a woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

Staff member charged after ‘assault’ at Auchterarder school

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday September 1, we received a report of an assault at a school in Perthshire.

“A woman has been charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual members of staff.”

The Community School of Auchterarder has both primary and secondary pupils, with a combined roll of nearly 1,000 children.

More from News

Police at the crash on Strathmartine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Emergency services called to crash on busy Dundee road
Perthshire and Angus locals have reported issues with Evri in recent weeks
Evri 'closely monitoring' Dundee service after complaints over Angus and Perthshire deliveries
6
Umar Sher of 1st Stop 2 Shop outside the former bank on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former Dundee bank could be turned into convenience store
Ian (left) and Jack Grubb.
Victim suffered broken jaw and nerve damage in Kirkcaldy street fight with father and…
Angus House Council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus Council top team salaries revealed as moves to fill new management structure begin
7
Capybaras Millie and Harry at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar
Scottish Deer Centre in Fife welcomes two adorable capybaras
Five Marches on Lour Road in Forfar has an outdoor swimming pool Image: Rightmove
‘Unique’ £600k Forfar holiday let wins planning green light
Plans revealed for Montrose Port. Image: Crawford Architecture
Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose Port expansion and Arbroath podiatry refusal
A closure notice was place in the door of Dundee Pizza Hut on Monday.
Hundreds of locals react to closure of Dundee's Pizza Hut
7
Patryk Bartkowiak
Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farmer busted after fire in attic forced building to be…