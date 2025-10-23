Perthshire Planning Ahead: ‘Urgent’ Blairgowrie castle work & new homes despite 38 objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: ‘Urgent’ Blairgowrie castle work & new homes despite 38 objections

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lucy Scarlett
Newton Castle . Blairgowrie is set for alteration work. Image: Savills
Newton Castle . Blairgowrie is set for alteration work. Image: Savills

“Urgent” repair work has been approved for Newton Castle in Blairgowrie.

Perth and Kinross Council accepted an application from the new owners of the A-listed 17th-century castle to carry out alterations.

The repairs include fixing damaged walls and areas of damp, upgrading the heating system, and redecorating.

Newton Castle has served as a family home for more than 400 years, and the new owners say they intend to keep it that way.

A supporting statement read: “The castle structure is in urgent need of some necessary repair work.”

Wolfhill housing development approved despite 38 objections

This field in Dunsinnan Road is set to become housing. Image: Google Street View

A proposal by Bell Ingram to develop housing on agricultural land at Dunsinnan Road, Wolfhill, has been approved.

A supporting statement said: “Capacity of 5-8 units could readily be achieved, and
importantly, a development of that scale would be compatible with the amenity and character of the surrounding area, where the form of housing is varied with dwellings set within similar-sized plots.”

The application received 38 objections from residents, with concerns raised about “increased traffic on poorly maintained roads.”

Bell Ingram now has five years to begin construction work.

Pitlochry children’s ‘fun trail’ approved

How the new equipment could look. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre/Perth and Kinross Council

A new playground at Pitlochry Festival Theatre has been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

The proposed “fun trail” will be constructed on the grassy area north of the theatre.

It will replace the existing temporary climbing structure with newer equipment, including stepping logs, a “clatter bridge” and swinging log steps.

Kinross-shire horse rehab farm seeks to keep caravan

The equestrian track near Blairadam. Image: Studio East Chartered Architects

Blairfordel Equestrian Track Livery, a horse rehabilitation centre near Blairadam, has submitted an application to permanently retain an on-site caravan.

The centre requires staff to be present at all times to feed, clean, and administer medicine to the 12 horses on the track.

Temporary permission for the caravan was originally granted in 2022.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the proposal.

12 lodges planned for Pitlochry

An artist’s impression of how the lodges could look. Image: Graham Anthony Associates

Plans have been submitted to build 12 new holiday homes on land near Pitcastle, Strathtay.

Pitcastle Estate, which currently operates a single holiday lodge, aims to expand its offering.

A supporting statement read: “Expanding into lodge tourism will allow the business to
diversify its income, extend the visitor season, and attract a wider market.”

The application has already drawn two objections, with one critic claiming the development would “undermine the unique character, environmental integrity, and tranquillity that define our community.”

A public consultation will run until November 5.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications 

Blairgowrie castle

Wolfhill housing

Pitlochry playground

Kinross-shire caravan

Pitlochry holiday lodges

