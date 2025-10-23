Perthshire Planning Ahead: ‘Urgent’ Blairgowrie castle work & new homes despite 38 objections

“Urgent” repair work has been approved for Newton Castle in Blairgowrie.

Perth and Kinross Council accepted an application from the new owners of the A-listed 17th-century castle to carry out alterations.

The repairs include fixing damaged walls and areas of damp, upgrading the heating system, and redecorating.

Newton Castle has served as a family home for more than 400 years, and the new owners say they intend to keep it that way.

A supporting statement read: “The castle structure is in urgent need of some necessary repair work.”

Wolfhill housing development approved despite 38 objections

A proposal by Bell Ingram to develop housing on agricultural land at Dunsinnan Road, Wolfhill, has been approved.

A supporting statement said: “Capacity of 5-8 units could readily be achieved, and

importantly, a development of that scale would be compatible with the amenity and character of the surrounding area, where the form of housing is varied with dwellings set within similar-sized plots.”

The application received 38 objections from residents, with concerns raised about “increased traffic on poorly maintained roads.”

Bell Ingram now has five years to begin construction work.

Pitlochry children’s ‘fun trail’ approved

A new playground at Pitlochry Festival Theatre has been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

The proposed “fun trail” will be constructed on the grassy area north of the theatre.

It will replace the existing temporary climbing structure with newer equipment, including stepping logs, a “clatter bridge” and swinging log steps.

Kinross-shire horse rehab farm seeks to keep caravan

Blairfordel Equestrian Track Livery, a horse rehabilitation centre near Blairadam, has submitted an application to permanently retain an on-site caravan.

The centre requires staff to be present at all times to feed, clean, and administer medicine to the 12 horses on the track.

Temporary permission for the caravan was originally granted in 2022.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the proposal.

12 lodges planned for Pitlochry

Plans have been submitted to build 12 new holiday homes on land near Pitcastle, Strathtay.

Pitcastle Estate, which currently operates a single holiday lodge, aims to expand its offering.

A supporting statement read: “Expanding into lodge tourism will allow the business to

diversify its income, extend the visitor season, and attract a wider market.”

The application has already drawn two objections, with one critic claiming the development would “undermine the unique character, environmental integrity, and tranquillity that define our community.”

A public consultation will run until November 5.

