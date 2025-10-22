Dundee ‘all-day indie party’ compared to ill-fated Willy Wonka event as revellers hit out

Revellers have hit out at an all-day music event in Dundee – comparing it to an infamous Willy Wonka event that went viral.

Several music fans have claimed the Allday Indie Day Party at LiveHouse Dundee on Saturday did not live up to expectations.

While many still enjoyed the event, as shown in The Courier’s gallery, some party-goers say they arrived to find several of the advertised features were not present.

One attendee, who bought a ticket for the event in advance, even compared it to the ill-fated Willy’s Chocolate Experience held in Glasgow in February last year.

The music fan, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Courier that the event had promised food stalls, cocktails, confetti and “immersive” displays, but none of these happened.

They said: “(It was) reminiscent of the Willy Wonka event last year in Glasgow.

“It was an all-day indie festival that promised food stalls, cocktails, confetti cannons.

“In reality, it was a guy on a stage playing songs and a poorly stocked bar.”

They claimed that staff were pouring “flat mixers” from juice bottles into plastic cups and there was “not a cocktail or food stall in sight”.

Organisers of Dundee all-day indie party promised street food, cocktails and a ‘crowd of thousands’

Allday Indie Festival advertised the event as being a “massive all-day throwback party celebrating the sound of your youth”.

It said the Dundee event would include “festival-style DJs, visuals, confetti and immersive production”.

The promoter also promised “the best street food, cocktails, and day party energy in the city”, as well as a “crowd of thousands reliving the glory days”.

Another person who was there on the day described the attendance as “scarce” and confirmed there were no food stalls.

Other revellers also criticised the event via the listing on the Skiddle page, where tickets were sold and where the event has a rating of three out of five stars based on 13 reviews.

One wrote: “Absolutely disgraceful event. Nothing that was advertised was actually there.

“One DJ in a massive hall with, if you’re lucky, 100 people.”

They also described the music as “average” and claimed the bar had a “very poor selection of drinks”.

Another reveller said: “(This was) basically a nightclub… zero festival vibe, no cocktails, street food vans.”

One customer said the event “over-promised and under-delivered”.

Another wrote: “Not everyone that was listed on the event list was actually there, there was no street food or anything, or stalls as promised.

“But it was still a good enough night.”

LiveHouse was officially launched in the former Mecca Bingo Hall on the Nethergate in May.

The hall is eventually expected to be able to host 4,500 people, and Doves, Kaiser Chiefs and Franz Ferdinand will be performing at the venue over the coming months.

LiveHouse Dundee and the organiser of Allday Indie Festival have been approached for comment.

On Wednesday night, indie band The Last Dinner Party was set to play the first-ever live gig at LiveHouse.

The Courier was due to attend but had its access withdrawn after contacting the venue for comment on the Allday Indie Festival.