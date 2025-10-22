Dundee ‘all-day indie party’ compared to ill-fated Willy Wonka event as revellers hit out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee ‘all-day indie party’ compared to ill-fated Willy Wonka event as revellers hit out

Party-goers claim there was no street food, cocktails or "crowd of thousands" as advertised.

By Finn Nixon
Revellers on a quiet dance floor at the Allday Indie Day Party at LiveHouse Dundee.
Revellers on a quiet dance floor at the Allday Indie Day Party at LiveHouse Dundee. Image: Ethan Williams

Revellers have hit out at an all-day music event in Dundee – comparing it to an infamous Willy Wonka event that went viral.

Several music fans have claimed the Allday Indie Day Party at LiveHouse Dundee on Saturday did not live up to expectations.

While many still enjoyed the event, as shown in The Courier’s gallery, some party-goers say they arrived to find several of the advertised features were not present.

One attendee, who bought a ticket for the event in advance, even compared it to the ill-fated Willy’s Chocolate Experience held in Glasgow in February last year.

The music fan, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Courier that the event had promised food stalls, cocktails, confetti and “immersive” displays, but none of these happened.

They said: “(It was) reminiscent of the Willy Wonka event last year in Glasgow.

A DJ performing indie hits by bands including Arctic Monkeys and The Kooks. Image: Ethan Williams

“It was an all-day indie festival that promised food stalls, cocktails, confetti cannons.

“In reality, it was a guy on a stage playing songs and a poorly stocked bar.”

They claimed that staff were pouring “flat mixers” from juice bottles into plastic cups and there was “not a cocktail or food stall in sight”.

Organisers of Dundee all-day indie party promised street food, cocktails and a ‘crowd of thousands’

Allday Indie Festival advertised the event as being a “massive all-day throwback party celebrating the sound of your youth”.

It said the Dundee event would include “festival-style DJs, visuals, confetti and immersive production”.

The promoter also promised “the best street food, cocktails, and day party energy in the city”, as well as a “crowd of thousands reliving the glory days”.

Another person who was there on the day described the attendance as “scarce” and confirmed there were no food stalls.

Revellers enjoying a drink at the event. Image: Ethan Williams

Other revellers also criticised the event via the listing on the Skiddle page, where tickets were sold and where the event has a rating of three out of five stars based on 13 reviews.

One wrote: “Absolutely disgraceful event. Nothing that was advertised was actually there.

“One DJ in a massive hall with, if you’re lucky, 100 people.”

They also described the music as “average” and claimed the bar had a “very poor selection of drinks”.

Another reveller said: “(This was) basically a nightclub… zero festival vibe, no cocktails, street food vans.”

One customer said the event “over-promised and under-delivered”.

LiveHouse, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Another wrote: “Not everyone that was listed on the event list was actually there, there was no street food or anything, or stalls as promised.

“But it was still a good enough night.”

LiveHouse was officially launched in the former Mecca Bingo Hall on the Nethergate in May.

The hall is eventually expected to be able to host 4,500 people, and Doves, Kaiser Chiefs and Franz Ferdinand will be performing at the venue over the coming months.

LiveHouse Dundee and the organiser of Allday Indie Festival have been approached for comment.

On Wednesday night, indie band The Last Dinner Party was set to play the first-ever live gig at LiveHouse.

The Courier was due to attend but had its access withdrawn after contacting the venue for comment on the Allday Indie Festival.

More from News

Isabella Mackay, whose life was saved by NICU at Ninewells according to mum Lauren Webster. Image: Lauren Webster
Premature baby charity reveals why it's backing controversial Ninewells NICU downgrade despite outcry
Police outside St John's RC High School in Dundee after reports of a hate crime and assault.
Police called to Dundee high school after 'hate crime and assault'
How the luxury houses at Seafield in Kirkcaldy would have looked
Kirkcaldy seafront homes plan refused for second time amid coastal erosion fears
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Lidl hate crime and XL Bully attack
Dayle Smith
Dundee drink-driver caught by hungry police in McDonald's drive-thru queue
New Look on Port Street, Stirling.
New Look site in Stirling city centre going to auction for £900k
Owner of Time DD5 in Broughty Ferry Valerie Duguid.
New coffee shop ‘giving back to community’ opens in Broughty Ferry
Dundee police HQ in Bell Street
Ex-officer wins £210k after Dundee police control room failings
Lucy Scarlett on the A94.
LUCY SCARLETT: A94 in Angus and Perthshire is a fatality waiting to happen
A cyclist on Melville Terrace in Stirling. Image: Stirling Council
Where are the proposed cycle paths in South Stirling and Bannockburn?

Conversation