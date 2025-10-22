Emergency services called to crash on busy Dundee road

Emergency services were called to a crash on a busy Dundee road on Wednesday.

Police and an ambulance attended the collision on Strathmartine Road, between Symers Street and Harestane Road.

At least two vehicles were involved.

The road was blocked for about two hours, reopening just after 11am.

One woman, 60, who lives nearby, said: “We only became aware of what was going on just after 9am.

“There were no sirens but I saw the police coming up the road

“Four police units were here alongside paramedics.

“The road has been closed since.”

The Courier’s reporter, James Simpson, was at the scene.

He said: “A number of police officers were taking statements.

“An ambulance was also in attendance

“One vehicle had suffered extensive damage to its front.”

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.