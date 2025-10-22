News Emergency services called to crash on busy Dundee road Strathmartine Road, between Symers Street and Harestane Road, was blocked for about two hours on Wednesday. By James Simpson October 22 2025, 10:26am October 22 2025, 10:26am Share Emergency services called to crash on busy Dundee road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5356478/strathmartine-road-dundee-crash-symers-street/ Copy Link 0 comment Police at the crash on Strathmartine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Emergency services were called to a crash on a busy Dundee road on Wednesday. Police and an ambulance attended the collision on Strathmartine Road, between Symers Street and Harestane Road. At least two vehicles were involved. The road was blocked for about two hours, reopening just after 11am. One woman, 60, who lives nearby, said: “We only became aware of what was going on just after 9am. “There were no sirens but I saw the police coming up the road “Four police units were here alongside paramedics. “The road has been closed since.” Police blocking the road – the bus is not involved in the crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Police and an ambulance at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson The Courier’s reporter, James Simpson, was at the scene. He said: “A number of police officers were taking statements. “An ambulance was also in attendance “One vehicle had suffered extensive damage to its front.” It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries. Police Scotland has been approached for more information.
