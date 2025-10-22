Emergency services called to crash on busy Dundee road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Emergency services called to crash on busy Dundee road

Strathmartine Road, between Symers Street and Harestane Road, was blocked for about two hours on Wednesday.

By James Simpson
Police at the crash on Strathmartine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police at the crash on Strathmartine Road in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Emergency services were called to a crash on a busy Dundee road on Wednesday.

Police and an ambulance attended the collision on Strathmartine Road, between Symers Street and Harestane Road.

At least two vehicles were involved.

The road was blocked for about two hours, reopening just after 11am.

One woman, 60, who lives nearby, said: “We only became aware of what was going on just after 9am.

“There were no sirens but I saw the police coming up the road

“Four police units were here alongside paramedics.

“The road has been closed since.”

Police blocking the road – the bus is not involved in the crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and an ambulance at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The Courier’s reporter, James Simpson, was at the scene.

He said: “A number of police officers were taking statements.

“An ambulance was also in attendance

“One vehicle had suffered extensive damage to its front.”

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.

More from News

The Community School of Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Staff member charged after pupil 'assaulted' at Auchterarder school
Perthshire and Angus locals have reported issues with Evri in recent weeks
Evri 'closely monitoring' Dundee service after complaints over Angus and Perthshire deliveries
6
Umar Sher of 1st Stop 2 Shop outside the former bank on Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Former Dundee bank could be turned into convenience store
Ian (left) and Jack Grubb.
Victim suffered broken jaw and nerve damage in Kirkcaldy street fight with father and…
Angus House Council headquarters in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus Council top team salaries revealed as moves to fill new management structure begin
7
Capybaras Millie and Harry at the Scottish Deer Centre in Cupar
Scottish Deer Centre in Fife welcomes two adorable capybaras
Five Marches on Lour Road in Forfar has an outdoor swimming pool Image: Rightmove
‘Unique’ £600k Forfar holiday let wins planning green light
Plans revealed for Montrose Port. Image: Crawford Architecture
Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose Port expansion and Arbroath podiatry refusal
A closure notice was place in the door of Dundee Pizza Hut on Monday.
Hundreds of locals react to closure of Dundee's Pizza Hut
7
Patryk Bartkowiak
Kirkcaldy High Street cannabis farmer busted after fire in attic forced building to be…

Conversation