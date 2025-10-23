EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully hub licence decision will NOT consider charity finances or public objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully hub licence decision will NOT consider charity finances or public objections

An animal welfare inspector is recommending refusal of the latest application for Happas Canine Centre near Forfar, where 25 bull-breed dogs are housed.

By Graham Brown
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw beside a large dog
Charity campaigner Kerryanne Shaw has led the bid to establish the Angus XL Bully sanctuary. Image: Supplied

A canine charity’s financial health will not be taken into account by Angus councillors when the latest licence bid for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary near Forfar is decided.

More than 20 bull-type dogs have been kept without a licence for over 18 months at the facility between Forfar and Dundee.

On October 30, All Bullie Charity Rescue’s latest animal welfare application will go before Angus civic licensing committee.

An inspector is recommending refusal of the licence, saying the sanctuary does not meet required conditions.

 XL Bully charity finances ‘not relevant’

Angus Council legal chiefs have now confirmed to The Courier the position in relation to charity finances and public representations.

Happas campaigner Kerryanne Shaw is a trustee of the charity, which is registered at an address in Norfolk with the Charity Commission.

It reported an income of more than £140,000 in 2023.

Accounts for 2024 are due to be lodged within weeks.

However, Happas owner Jeremy Barron previously confirmed the charity was not being charged rent while the licence was being applied for.

In April, Ms Shaw made a “blunt begging” plea for funds as the sanctuary struggled to meet feed and vet bills.

A council spokesperson said: “The financial status of the applicant is not relevant under these regulations and so not something we would look at.”

A section of the rules permitting councillors to consider ‘other matters’ does not include charity accounts.

“While the “other relevant circumstances” may appear to cover this, the context of this is in terms of being able to meet the standard conditions,” said the spokesperson.

Those are “very specific and relate to the welfare aspects of running an establishment rather than the running of the charity behind the application.”

It has also been confirmed the public cannot lodge comments supporting or objecting to the licence application.

“Regulations do not allow for any public representations to these applications and so no representations are sought,” the council added.

“There is no mechanism to put any that are “volunteered” before the committee.”

Multiple concerns over Angus XL Bully kennels

The latest inspection report flagged a range of concerns at Happas, where Ms Shaw has sole control of 25 dogs.

The animals include up to 10 XL Bullies. One dog is housed alone and cannot be handled due to its reactive nature.

Happas Canine Centre XL Bully sanctuary
Happas Canine Centre is close to the A90 between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Issues raised included:

  • Basic hygiene failings
  • Inadequate evacuation protocols
  • Haphazard policies and procedures
  • Incomplete record-keeping

Ms Shaw rejected the inspection report as “misguided”. She labelled the criticisms “minor” and “immaterial”.

A previous licence application was refused by councillors in February.

All Bullie Charity Rescue mounted a court challenge against the decision.

It was dropped before the case was heard at Forfar, leading to the latest licence application being submitted.

More from News

The Courier Roadshows
The Courier Roadshows: Powering our communities - join us on our five-stop tour
Eyyup Bugaakca
Rogue builder admits stealing £19k from Montrose takeaway bosses
David Owen
Victim of alleged fire attack sentenced for Perth cannabis operation
Newton Castle . Blairgowrie is set for alteration work. Image: Savills
Perthshire Planning Ahead: 'Urgent' Blairgowrie castle work & new homes despite 38 objections
Defence firm Babcock was forced to look at abroad for jobs in Fife. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife shipbuilder hires 300 overseas workers after struggle to find enough qualified Scots
Isabella Mackay, whose life was saved by NICU at Ninewells according to mum Lauren Webster. Image: Lauren Webster
Premature baby charity reveals why it's backing controversial Ninewells NICU downgrade despite outcry
4
Police outside St John's RC High School in Dundee after reports of a hate crime and assault.
Police called to Dundee high school after 'hate crime and assault'
How the luxury houses at Seafield in Kirkcaldy would have looked
Kirkcaldy seafront homes plan refused for second time amid coastal erosion fears
Revellers on a quiet dance floor at the Allday Indie Day Party at LiveHouse Dundee.
Dundee 'all-day indie party' compared to ill-fated Willy Wonka event as revellers hit out
10
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Lidl hate crime and XL Bully attack

Conversation