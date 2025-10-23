EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully hub licence decision will NOT consider charity finances or public objections

A canine charity’s financial health will not be taken into account by Angus councillors when the latest licence bid for Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary near Forfar is decided.

More than 20 bull-type dogs have been kept without a licence for over 18 months at the facility between Forfar and Dundee.

On October 30, All Bullie Charity Rescue’s latest animal welfare application will go before Angus civic licensing committee.

An inspector is recommending refusal of the licence, saying the sanctuary does not meet required conditions.

XL Bully charity finances ‘not relevant’

Angus Council legal chiefs have now confirmed to The Courier the position in relation to charity finances and public representations.

Happas campaigner Kerryanne Shaw is a trustee of the charity, which is registered at an address in Norfolk with the Charity Commission.

It reported an income of more than £140,000 in 2023.

Accounts for 2024 are due to be lodged within weeks.

However, Happas owner Jeremy Barron previously confirmed the charity was not being charged rent while the licence was being applied for.

In April, Ms Shaw made a “blunt begging” plea for funds as the sanctuary struggled to meet feed and vet bills.

A council spokesperson said: “The financial status of the applicant is not relevant under these regulations and so not something we would look at.”

A section of the rules permitting councillors to consider ‘other matters’ does not include charity accounts.

“While the “other relevant circumstances” may appear to cover this, the context of this is in terms of being able to meet the standard conditions,” said the spokesperson.

Those are “very specific and relate to the welfare aspects of running an establishment rather than the running of the charity behind the application.”

It has also been confirmed the public cannot lodge comments supporting or objecting to the licence application.

“Regulations do not allow for any public representations to these applications and so no representations are sought,” the council added.

“There is no mechanism to put any that are “volunteered” before the committee.”

Multiple concerns over Angus XL Bully kennels

The latest inspection report flagged a range of concerns at Happas, where Ms Shaw has sole control of 25 dogs.

The animals include up to 10 XL Bullies. One dog is housed alone and cannot be handled due to its reactive nature.

Issues raised included:

Basic hygiene failings

Inadequate evacuation protocols

Haphazard policies and procedures

Incomplete record-keeping

Ms Shaw rejected the inspection report as “misguided”. She labelled the criticisms “minor” and “immaterial”.

A previous licence application was refused by councillors in February.

All Bullie Charity Rescue mounted a court challenge against the decision.

It was dropped before the case was heard at Forfar, leading to the latest licence application being submitted.