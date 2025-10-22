Where are the proposed cycle paths in South Stirling and Bannockburn?

Four new active travel routes are proposed for the area south of Stirling city centre.

Connecting at St Ninians Roundabout, the cycle paths would be on or near sections of Burghmuir Road, St Ninians Road, Glasgow Road and the A9 in Bannockburn.

They would be designed to link to the new active travel infrastructure across the city.

Stirling Council is encouraging locals to have their say on the project via the Engage Stirling website before November 10.

Drop-in sessions will also take place at Mayfield Community Centre on Saturday November 1 from 10am to 1pm, and Hillpark Community Centre on Thursday November 6 from 4pm to 7pm.

The plans, which were first revealed in July, would be funded through grants from the Scottish Government’s active and sustainable travel budget via Transport Scotland.

The Courier has taken a look at the proposed routes.

Burghmuir Road

The Burghmuir Road active travel route would connect St Ninians Roundabout with Craigs Roundabout.

It would serve the new Viewforth Development, which will see 150 to 200 homes, offices, leisure facilities and a hotel built.

Stirling’s railway and bus stations are other key destinations, while the Upper Craigs cycle paths would make other city centre destinations accessible.

Kerse Road, which also has further proposed infrastructure, would connect Springkerse industrial and retail parks.

It would also be a link to the Forthside Development, which includes a film studio, homes and its own active travel plans.

Glasgow Road

The Glasgow Road section aims to link south Stirling communities with the other three proposed active travel routes and the city centre.

This includes residents of new housing developments, such as Durieshill and South Stirling Gateway.

There would also be connections to Borestone Primary School and the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre.

St Ninians Corridor

The St Ninians Corridor would connect St Ninians Roundabout and the city centre via St Ninians Road.

It would provide a cycling and walking route to Stirling High School, St Ninians Primary School and Stirling Health and Care Village.

This section is intended for residents of St Ninians, Borestone and Torbrex.

Bannockburn

The Bannockburn portion of the proposals follows the A9.

It would link St Mary’s Primary, Bannockburn Primary and Bannockburn High School with St Ninians Roundabout and onward links.

This route would serve those living in Hillpark, Bannockburn and the South Stirling Gateway Development.

Other connected destinations include Ladywell Park and the Mayfield shopping area, as well as onward travel to Cowie and Plean.

Are other active travel routes proposed for the Stirling area?

All of the proposed South Stirling active travel routes are intended to link to other routes in the city and beyond.

The following paths have been completed:

Stirling railway station to Stirling University via Causewayhead

Forth Valley College to Stirling city centre via Albert Place and Raploch Road

Stirling Council has already consulted on plans to build a path from Bridge of Allan to Dunblane, with phase one covering Causewayhead to Bridge of Allan.

Work is currently underway on constructing an active travel route in the Forthside area.

Also planned is infrastructure allowing users to bypass the Manor Powis roundabout and avoid cycling along Alloa Road.

