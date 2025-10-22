Lidl’s Dunfermline planning bid decision delayed by last minute challenge

An 11th hour challenge has delayed a decision on plans for a new Dunfermline Lidl store.

Councillors were due to rule on the application on Wednesday afternoon.

But they were told Fife Council has received a late representation that requires to be addressed.

No further details of the challenge were given.

The Lidl application was one of three planning bids deferred from Wednesday’s west and central planning committee meeting.

Plans for a cafe and children’s play area at a Star of Markinch farm and an application for a therapy business in Charlestown were also put on hold.

They will now be heard at the next meeting on November 19.

The budget retailer wants to tear down the derelict King Malcolm Hotel in Laburnum Road to make way for the supermarket.

The hotel closed in December 2020 due to poor trading conditions.

And it has since become a target for persistent antisocial behaviour and fire-raising.

Objections and support for Dunfermline Lidl bid

Planning officer Natasha Cockburn had recommended the supermarket application be approved.

However, approval was on the condition Lidl pays more than £23,500 towards measures to help deal with expected extra traffic.

This will include traffic lights at the Grange Drive/Queensferry Road roundabout.

Lidl does not currently operate in Dunfermline.

The retailer’s nearest store is in Cowdenbeath and it also has planning permission for another in Rosyth.

The Dunfermline application includes a vehicle access from Laburnum Road, as well as 91 car parking spaces.

Eight people living near the site have lodged objections.

However, the application has also attracted 84 official support comments.

Supporters say a supermarket would bring a derelict brownfield site back into use.

But objectors say there is no need for another supermarket so close to Asda, Tesco, Iceland and Aldi.