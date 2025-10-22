Lidl’s Dunfermline planning bid decision delayed by last minute challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lidl’s Dunfermline planning bid decision delayed by last minute challenge

The Lidl application was one of three deferred by members of Fife Council's west and central planning committee.

By Claire Warrender
A CGI of the new Dunfermline store.
A computer-generated image of the new Dunfermline store. Image: Lidl/Fife Council planning portal

An 11th hour challenge has delayed a decision on plans for a new Dunfermline Lidl store.

Councillors were due to rule on the application on Wednesday afternoon.

But they were told Fife Council has received a late representation that requires to be addressed.

No further details of the challenge were given.

The Lidl application was one of three planning bids deferred from Wednesday’s west and central planning committee meeting.

Plans for a cafe and children’s play area at a Star of Markinch farm and an application for a therapy business in Charlestown were also put on hold.

The old King Malcom Hotel in Dunfermline, where the site could become a new Lidl
A decision on the Lidl bid for Dunfermline hotel was delayed. Image: Supplied by Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

They will now be heard at the next meeting on November 19.

The budget retailer wants to tear down the derelict King Malcolm Hotel in Laburnum Road to make way for the supermarket.

The hotel closed in December 2020 due to poor trading conditions.

And it has since become a target for persistent antisocial behaviour and fire-raising.

Objections and support for Dunfermline Lidl bid

Planning officer Natasha Cockburn had recommended the supermarket application be approved.

However, approval was on the condition Lidl pays more than £23,500 towards measures to help deal with expected extra traffic.

This will include traffic lights at the Grange Drive/Queensferry Road roundabout.

Lidl does not currently operate in Dunfermline.

Firefighters at the former King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline.
The King Malcolm Hotel was hit by fire in August. Image: Claire Carruthers

The retailer’s nearest store is in Cowdenbeath and it also has planning permission for another in Rosyth.

The Dunfermline application includes a vehicle access from Laburnum Road, as well as 91 car parking spaces.

Eight people living near the site have lodged objections.

However, the application has also attracted 84 official support comments.

Supporters say a supermarket would bring a derelict brownfield site back into use.

But objectors say there is no need for another supermarket so close to Asda, Tesco, Iceland and Aldi.

Conversation