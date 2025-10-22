£190k for new Montrose bus shelters but other Angus towns left waiting

Scabby Montrose bus shelters are being replaced in a £190,000 scheme across the town.

More than 30 stops across the town will be tackled as part of a wider project involving £400,000 of Scottish Government cash.

Angus councillors welcomed the Transport Scotland bus infrastructure fund boost for the overdue upgrades.

But it prompted a question over the timetable for new shelters in other towns.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said: “I’m not grudging Montrose a single bus shelter.

“I’m just curious, is this the approach we’ll be taking for future years, doing a town per time?”

Officials said the latest windfall is a single-year allocation.

“Montrose has been chosen because of the state of the shelters as well as the size of the town.

“Almost all the shelter stock is reaching the end of its life expectancy. The shelters in Montrose are beyond that.”

No guarantee on future bus stop cash

But councillors heard there is no certainty about future funding.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “It’s a surprisingly large amount of money.

“It’s obviously good news. We’re trying to encourage people to travel by bus and we need good facilities for that.

“I’ve certainly had a lot of complaints from people in Montrose.

“It’s often about how dirty bus shelters are, but clearly they have seen better days.”

“I can see the rationale of doing one town at a time. People will notice the difference.”

And a successful Tayside Bus Alliance bid drew another £212,000 from the fund.

It will be used to upgrade bus stops on routes including the A90 between Forfar and Dundee as well as Barry bypass.

In all, 26 stops will get upgraded shelters, display board infrastructure and associated works.

Policy sub-committee councillors approved the scheme on Tuesday.

The Courier also recently looked at all the long distance bus services you can hop on in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.