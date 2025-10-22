Premature baby charity reveals why it’s backing controversial Ninewells NICU downgrade despite outcry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premature baby charity reveals why it’s backing controversial Ninewells NICU downgrade despite outcry

Bliss Scotland fully supports plans for the sickest babies in Tayside and Fife to be treated in Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow by the end of 2026.

Isabella Mackay, whose life was saved by NICU at Ninewells according to mum Lauren Webster. Image: Lauren Webster
By Lindsey Hamilton

A leading premature baby charity continues to back plans to downgrade Ninewells’ NICU, despite condemnation from thousands of parents.

Bliss Scotland told The Courier it fully supports plans for the sickest babies in Tayside and Fife to be treated in Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow by the end of 2026.

The charity, which “champions the right of every baby born premature or sick to excellent neonatal care, experience and outcomes”, says “units that treat the highest number of sick children have significantly better outcomes than smaller facilities.”

It comes as neonatal units in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy are set to be downgraded from level 3 NICUs to level 2 Local Neonatal Units (LNUs).

Level 3 NICUs provide the full range of medical neonatal care, while level 2 LNUs provide specialised and high dependency care, including assisted ventilation and short-term intensive care.

The move has sparked condemnation with over 21,000 people signing a petition to the Scottish Government, which says the decision is based on “strong clinical evidence”.

Mums say that without Ninewells NICU, their babies may not have survived

Many mums have spoken to The Courier about their concerns, with several saying that if it wasn’t for the Ninewells unit, their babies may not have survived.

Among them is Lauren Webster, originally from Blairgowrie but who now lives in Dundee, who believes her daughter is only alive today because of the unit.

Bliss Scotland explains why it backs plan to downgrade NICUs

Bliss Scotland Campaigns and Policy Manager, Josie Anderson, said she completely understands the concerns raised, but said the charity fully supports the proposals based on evidence gathered.

She told The Courier: “We are aware of the fears and worries of families, but there is evidence to show that the units that treat the highest number of sick children have significantly better outcomes than smaller facilities.

She said: “The units in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh have the best specialist services available for sick babies.

“However, we will be asking the Scottish Government to look at the preferred pathways for sick babies being transferred from Dundee – for them, the best options would be Aberdeen or Edinburgh.”

Neonatal transfer is an ‘everyday occurrence’

Ms Anderson said: “Neonatal transfer is an everyday occurrence.

“It is very scary for parents, but it is a very normal part of neonatal care and transfer services are very specialised and an integral part of the service.”

She added: “We recognise, however, the difficulty it can cause families being transferred away from their home town.

“This is something we are going to ask the Scottish Government to look really closely at – how we can best support these families.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

“We are aware there is a need for improvements in the levels of support available when it comes to accommodation and financial help for families.

“There is some support already in place through the Young Patients Family Fund, but not everyone knows about this and families who could be getting help are missing out

“What we will be asking the Scottish Government to look carefully into this.”

She said the charity will also seek assurances on staffing and resources, including levels at Ninewells, should NICU be transferred.

She said: “We want to hear more from the Scottish Government about their proposals for workforce planning and will be seeking reassurances to make sure that the safest possible options are put in place.”

She added: “No neonatal units will be closing and care for sick babies will continue to be provided in all units, including in Dundee and at an intensive care level to an extent, but we are confident the best outcomes will come with the centralisation proposed.”

