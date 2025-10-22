Premature baby charity reveals why it’s backing controversial Ninewells NICU downgrade despite outcry

A leading premature baby charity continues to back plans to downgrade Ninewells’ NICU, despite condemnation from thousands of parents.

Bliss Scotland told The Courier it fully supports plans for the sickest babies in Tayside and Fife to be treated in Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow by the end of 2026.

The charity, which “champions the right of every baby born premature or sick to excellent neonatal care, experience and outcomes”, says “units that treat the highest number of sick children have significantly better outcomes than smaller facilities.”

It comes as neonatal units in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy are set to be downgraded from level 3 NICUs to level 2 Local Neonatal Units (LNUs).

Level 3 NICUs provide the full range of medical neonatal care, while level 2 LNUs provide specialised and high dependency care, including assisted ventilation and short-term intensive care.

The move has sparked condemnation with over 21,000 people signing a petition to the Scottish Government, which says the decision is based on “strong clinical evidence”.

Mums say that without Ninewells NICU, their babies may not have survived

Many mums have spoken to The Courier about their concerns, with several saying that if it wasn’t for the Ninewells unit, their babies may not have survived.

Among them is Lauren Webster, originally from Blairgowrie but who now lives in Dundee, who believes her daughter is only alive today because of the unit.

Bliss Scotland explains why it backs plan to downgrade NICUs

Bliss Scotland Campaigns and Policy Manager, Josie Anderson, said she completely understands the concerns raised, but said the charity fully supports the proposals based on evidence gathered.

She told The Courier: “We are aware of the fears and worries of families, but there is evidence to show that the units that treat the highest number of sick children have significantly better outcomes than smaller facilities.

She said: “The units in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh have the best specialist services available for sick babies.

“However, we will be asking the Scottish Government to look at the preferred pathways for sick babies being transferred from Dundee – for them, the best options would be Aberdeen or Edinburgh.”

Neonatal transfer is an ‘everyday occurrence’

Ms Anderson said: “Neonatal transfer is an everyday occurrence.

“It is very scary for parents, but it is a very normal part of neonatal care and transfer services are very specialised and an integral part of the service.”

She added: “We recognise, however, the difficulty it can cause families being transferred away from their home town.

“This is something we are going to ask the Scottish Government to look really closely at – how we can best support these families.

“We are aware there is a need for improvements in the levels of support available when it comes to accommodation and financial help for families.

“There is some support already in place through the Young Patients Family Fund, but not everyone knows about this and families who could be getting help are missing out

“What we will be asking the Scottish Government to look carefully into this.”

She said the charity will also seek assurances on staffing and resources, including levels at Ninewells, should NICU be transferred.

She said: “We want to hear more from the Scottish Government about their proposals for workforce planning and will be seeking reassurances to make sure that the safest possible options are put in place.”

She added: “No neonatal units will be closing and care for sick babies will continue to be provided in all units, including in Dundee and at an intensive care level to an extent, but we are confident the best outcomes will come with the centralisation proposed.”