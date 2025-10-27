Gallery: Diwali celebration brings community together in Perth The Perth Indian Association welcomed the Perth community to enjoy vibrant Diwali celebrations with music, dance and games. Diwali celebrations at North Inch Community Campus, Perth. Image: Ethan Williams By Emma Grady October 27 2025, 10:08am October 27 2025, 10:08am Share Gallery: Diwali celebration brings community together in Perth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5356643/gallery-diwali-celebration-brings-community-together-in-perth/ Copy Link The Perth community celebrated Diwali at North Inch Community Campus this Sunday. The Perth Indian Association organised an evening of vibrant Diwali celebrations, full of community spirit, culture and entertainment. Throughout the evening there was music, dance, games and food. Swarthick Salins, who organised the event on behalf of the Perthshire Indian Association said the events aim was to ‘bring the sparkle in our lives’ Courier photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the activity. Presenters opening the night. Audience takes part in a quiz. The third dance. The second dance. The second dance. The second dance. Quiz time! VIP attendees invited on stage. Audience takes part in a quiz. The second dance. Presenters introduce the first dance. The second dance. The first dance. Audience takes part in a quiz. The second dance. Presenters. A young musician plays the keyboard. The first dance. Swarthick Salins. Raffle prize winner. VIP attendees invited on stage. Presenter. The second dance. VIP attendees invited on stage. Raffle prize winner. Provost Xander McDade invited on stage.