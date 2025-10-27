Gallery: Diwali celebration brings community together in Perth

The Perth community celebrated Diwali at North Inch Community Campus this Sunday.

The Perth Indian Association organised an evening of vibrant Diwali celebrations, full of community spirit, culture and entertainment.

Throughout the evening there was music, dance, games and food.

Swarthick Salins, who organised the event on behalf of the Perthshire Indian Association said the events aim was to ‘bring the sparkle in our lives’

Courier photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the activity.