A92 in Fife set for four nights of closures due to roadworks

The road will be closed near Cupar for resurfacing works.

By Finn Nixon
Overnight closures will be introduced on the A92 near the A913 junction for Cupar and Newburgh. Image: Google Maps
A major Fife road is set for four nights of closures next week due to resurfacing works.

The A92 will be shut overnight to the south of the junction with the A913 between October 28 and 31.

On these dates, it will be closed between the A913 junction and the junction for Ayton and Collairnie from 7.30pm to 6.30am.

The site of the resurfacing works on the A92 near Cupar. Image: Google Maps

Amey is making surface improvements to a stretch of around 660 metres of carriageway.

Drivers will be sent on a 7.7-mile diversion during the closure.

A92 diversion to send drivers through Cupar

Northbound drivers will take the A91 at Melville Lodges Roundabout towards Cupar, and then turn left onto the A913 towards Newburgh to re-join the A92.

Southbound drivers will be sent on the same diversion route in reverse.

Drivers will be sent on a 7.7-mile diversion during the overnight A92 closures. Image: Google Maps

Amey has suggested the diversion route will add around seven minutes to journey times.

Motorists have also been warned about the introduction of daytime temporary traffic lights at the site of the roadworks on October 29 and October 30.

Conversation