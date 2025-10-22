New Look site in Stirling city centre going to auction for £900k

Stirling’s New Look building is set to be sold at auction.

The four-storey property, on Port Street, will go under the hammer next month.

The opening bid for the unit has been set at £896,000.

It was previously listed for sale by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors in May.

The store remains open as usual.

Hotel plans for Stirling New Look

Future Property Auctions says the New Look building has “development potential” to become a 120-bed hotel.

It comes after The Courier exclusively revealed that Sava Estates was working on plans to turn the upper floors into a 100-bedroom hotel.

It is hoped the scheme, also including a 60-bedroom student accommodation scheme, would “reactivate” the property.

The developer has also lodged plans with Stirling Council to split the ground floor into three units.

Two would be retained for retail use, while the third would become a restaurant or cafe under the plans.

The Future Property Auctions listing reads: “The property comprises a substantial purpose-built store arranged over four floors and of steel framed construction, with stone external walls under a flat roof.”

It will go to auction on November 6.

The listing adds: “Internally, the ground and first floors provide well-configured retail accommodation, with the second and third floors used as offices and storage.

“Prime pedestrianised retailing position opposite Marks & Spencer and The Thistles Shopping Centre.”

New Look has not responded to several requests for comment about the future of the site.

