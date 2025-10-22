New Look site in Stirling city centre going to auction for £900k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Look site in Stirling city centre going to auction for £900k

The Port Street premises will go under the hammer next month. 

By Isla Glen
New Look on Port Street, Stirling.
New Look on Port Street. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling’s New Look building is set to be sold at auction.

The four-storey property, on Port Street, will go under the hammer next month.

The opening bid for the unit has been set at £896,000.

It was previously listed for sale by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors in May.

The store remains open as usual.

Hotel plans for Stirling New Look

Future Property Auctions says the New Look building has “development potential” to become a 120-bed hotel.

It comes after The Courier exclusively revealed that Sava Estates was working on plans to turn the upper floors into a 100-bedroom hotel.

It is hoped the scheme, also including a 60-bedroom student accommodation scheme, would “reactivate” the property.

The developer has also lodged plans with Stirling Council to split the ground floor into three units.

Two would be retained for retail use, while the third would become a restaurant or cafe under the plans.

The New Look building is four storeys. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The Future Property Auctions listing reads: “The property comprises a substantial purpose-built store arranged over four floors and of steel framed construction, with stone external walls under a flat roof.”

It will go to auction on November 6.

The listing adds: “Internally, the ground and first floors provide well-configured retail accommodation, with the second and third floors used as offices and storage.

“Prime pedestrianised retailing position opposite Marks & Spencer and The Thistles Shopping Centre.”

New Look has not responded to several requests for comment about the future of the site.

