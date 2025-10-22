Kirkcaldy seafront homes plan refused for second time amid coastal erosion fears

Plans for six luxury homes on Kirkcaldy seafront have been refused again amid coastal erosion fears.

Councillors kicked out the bid for undeveloped land on the site of the former Seafield Colliery.

Dynamic Coast Scotland raised fears the area is at risk and could be partially eroded by 2050.

The body, which involves Glasgow University, the Scottish Government and various local authorities, says the developer’s planned coastal defence was likely to be quickly compromised.

And they declared the principle of building on the site unacceptable.

The planning application by Seafield Consortium involved four and five-bedroom homes on an unkempt strip of land beside the Fife coastal path.

It sits below East Vows Walk and Bowhouse Drive and was left untouched when the rest of the Seafield site was developed.

Many people have complained the undeveloped area is now blighted by antisocial behaviour.

Second time Kirkcaldy seafront homes refused

The bid, lodged in June 2024, was the consortium’s second attempt to gain planning permission.

The previous application was turned down in 2022 and was refused again by the Scottish Government on appeal.

It was for eight homes and prompted concern over a lack of open space.

However, the new plan addressed that by reducing the number of houses to six.

This would have left room for a seating area with unrestricted views over the Firth of Forth.

It still proved contentious though, attracting 56 objections along with 63 letters of support.

Kirkcaldy SNP MSP David Torrance was among those who objected.

He pointed out the site is designated as protected open space and part of an existing green network.

He also expressed fears over erosion, while the Coal Authority submitted a “substantive concern”.

Homes would ‘significantly improve’ unkempt site

In their application, Seafield Consortium said they had sought to address concerns raised during their previous bid.

They talked of retaining public access to the site and creating safer pedestrian routes.

And they said landscaping would significantly improve the site’s appearance.

They also insisted flood reports showed the risk of flooding was “extremely low”.

However, Fife Council planning officer Natasha Cockburn told members of the west and central planning committee the site is susceptible to coastal erosion.

She said Dynamic Coast advised “it’s not clear what management approach would be taken to ensure it is acceptable in the long term given climate change, or who would pay for this”.