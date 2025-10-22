Kirkcaldy seafront homes plan refused for second time amid coastal erosion fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy seafront homes plan refused for second time amid coastal erosion fears

A consortium has again failed in its bid to build houses on the site of the former Seafield Colliery.

By Claire Warrender
How the luxury houses at Seafield in Kirkcaldy would have looked
Image: Fife Planning Portal

Plans for six luxury homes on Kirkcaldy seafront have been refused again amid coastal erosion fears.

Councillors kicked out the bid for undeveloped land on the site of the former Seafield Colliery.

Dynamic Coast Scotland raised fears the area is at risk and could be partially eroded by 2050.

Plans for luxury homes at Seafield, Kirkcaldy, refused over coastal erosion fears
Image: Fife Planning Portal

The body, which involves Glasgow University, the Scottish Government and various local authorities, says the developer’s planned coastal defence was likely to be quickly compromised.

And they declared the principle of building on the site unacceptable.

The planning application by Seafield Consortium involved four and five-bedroom homes on an unkempt strip of land beside the Fife coastal path.

It sits below East Vows Walk and Bowhouse Drive and was left untouched when the rest of the Seafield site was developed.

Many people have complained the undeveloped area is now blighted by antisocial behaviour.

Second time Kirkcaldy seafront homes refused

The bid, lodged in June 2024, was the consortium’s second attempt to gain planning permission.

The previous application was turned down in 2022 and was refused again by the Scottish Government on appeal.

It was for eight homes and prompted concern over a lack of open space.

However, the new plan addressed that by reducing the number of houses to six.

How the open space at Seafield would have looked
Image: Fife Planning Portal
Image: Supplied by Davidson Baxter Partnership.

This would have left room for a seating area with unrestricted views over the Firth of Forth.

It still proved contentious though, attracting 56 objections along with 63 letters of support.

Kirkcaldy SNP MSP David Torrance was among those who objected.

He pointed out the site is designated as protected open space and part of an existing green network.

He also expressed fears over erosion, while the Coal Authority submitted a “substantive concern”.

Homes would ‘significantly improve’ unkempt site

In their application, Seafield Consortium said they had sought to address concerns raised during their previous bid.

They talked of retaining public access to the site and creating safer pedestrian routes.

And they said landscaping would significantly improve the site’s appearance.

They also insisted flood reports showed the risk of flooding was “extremely low”.

However, Fife Council planning officer Natasha Cockburn told members of the west and central planning committee the site is susceptible to coastal erosion.

She said Dynamic Coast advised “it’s not clear what management approach would be taken to ensure it is acceptable in the long term given climate change, or who would pay for this”.

