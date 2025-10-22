News Police called to Dundee high school after ‘hate crime and assault’ Several police vehicles were spotted outside St Johns RC High School. By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon October 22 2025, 5:44pm October 22 2025, 5:44pm Share Police called to Dundee high school after ‘hate crime and assault’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5356996/police-dundee-high-school-hate-crime/ Copy Link Police outside St John's RC High School on Wednesday. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson Police were called to a Dundee high school after reports of a “hate crime and assault”. Several police vehicles were spotted outside St John’s RC High School at around 3pm on Wednesday. One police car remained parked close to the school’s main entrance at 3.30pm. Another police van sat parked opposite the school on Harefield Road. Officers say they are investigating the incident. Police van opposite St John’s RC High School. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Wednesday we received a report of a hate crime and assault at Harefield Road, Dundee. “Inquiries are ongoing.” A Dundee City Council Spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”