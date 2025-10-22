Police called to Dundee high school after ‘hate crime and assault’

Police were called to a Dundee high school after reports of a “hate crime and assault”.

Several police vehicles were spotted outside St John’s RC High School at around 3pm on Wednesday.

One police car remained parked close to the school’s main entrance at 3.30pm.

Another police van sat parked opposite the school on Harefield Road.

Officers say they are investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.50pm on Wednesday we received a report of a hate crime and assault at Harefield Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Dundee City Council Spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”