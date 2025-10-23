Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash

Drivers faced delays on the M90 near Dunfermline on Thursday after a “multi-vehicle” crash.

The incident just after 7.15am closed lane two of the southbound carriageway at junction 2A at Admiralty.

Traffic was queued back past the junction with the A92.

The crash was cleared just after 8am with delays easing shortly after.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

Halbeath Road in Dunfermline also closed after lorry crash

It comes as a main road in Dunfermline is also shut following a crash.

Police Scotland says Halbeath Road is closed near the junction with Cherry Bank.

It comes after reports that a lorry hit a railway bridge at around 5am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

The incident caused disruption to trains early on Thursday but services have since returned to normal.