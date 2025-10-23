Shuttered former Leslie hotel could become housing under new plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shuttered former Leslie hotel could become housing under new plans

The site had been operating as a homeless project before it was closed.

By Finn Nixon
The former Greenside Hotel could be transformed into 10 homes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A former Fife hotel could be transformed into housing four years after plans to open it as a homeless hostel were approved.

Green Pastures (GP) wants to transform the former Greenside Hotel on Leslie High Street into a residential site following its “unsuccessful” homeless project.

The Christian social enterprise initially acquired the C-listed site in 2022 for less than its asking price of £345,000.

It had gained permission to transform it into a drop-in centre and housing supporting people with alcohol, drug and mental health issues.

Greenside Hotel was boarded up in August. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, this use of the site was discontinued due to numerous local objections and a serious water leak in August 2023, which would have required expensive repairs.

Shutters were put up at the hotel near the Green in August this year.

Now, details have emerged of plans to replace the hotel with 10 homes.

The proposals have been set out as part of a planning application for the demolition of a flat-roof extension at the back of the hotel.

Homes ‘only viable option’ after Leslie hotel project scrapped

According to a design and access statement lodged with Fife Council, the project would involve converting the hotel into five flats, and five homes would be built in the grounds.

A statement by Andrew Cunningham, CEO of GP, says there does not appear to be demand for a hotel refurbishment.

He said: “DM Hall, local agency, determined that a residential flats conversion and newbuild dwellings was the only viable option remaining.”

New homes could also be built on the former hotel’s grounds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Cunningham added that a hotel operator had not come forward, while DM Hall had also told the company there was a “lack of demand for retail and office (space)”.

Plans for the demolition will be considered by Fife Council in the coming months.

A separate formal application for the housing development will still be required before any work takes place.

