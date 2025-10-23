Shuttered former Leslie hotel could become housing under new plans

A former Fife hotel could be transformed into housing four years after plans to open it as a homeless hostel were approved.

Green Pastures (GP) wants to transform the former Greenside Hotel on Leslie High Street into a residential site following its “unsuccessful” homeless project.

The Christian social enterprise initially acquired the C-listed site in 2022 for less than its asking price of £345,000.

It had gained permission to transform it into a drop-in centre and housing supporting people with alcohol, drug and mental health issues.

However, this use of the site was discontinued due to numerous local objections and a serious water leak in August 2023, which would have required expensive repairs.

Shutters were put up at the hotel near the Green in August this year.

Now, details have emerged of plans to replace the hotel with 10 homes.

The proposals have been set out as part of a planning application for the demolition of a flat-roof extension at the back of the hotel.

Homes ‘only viable option’ after Leslie hotel project scrapped

According to a design and access statement lodged with Fife Council, the project would involve converting the hotel into five flats, and five homes would be built in the grounds.

A statement by Andrew Cunningham, CEO of GP, says there does not appear to be demand for a hotel refurbishment.

He said: “DM Hall, local agency, determined that a residential flats conversion and newbuild dwellings was the only viable option remaining.”

Mr Cunningham added that a hotel operator had not come forward, while DM Hall had also told the company there was a “lack of demand for retail and office (space)”.

Plans for the demolition will be considered by Fife Council in the coming months.

A separate formal application for the housing development will still be required before any work takes place.