Dundee shop launches free period products for customers

A Dundee convenience store has launched a new initiative offering free period products to help those most in need.

Hayat’s Happyhillock introduced the scheme this week.

Owner Alfy Hayat says he was inspired by similar efforts in Glasgow, where shops had begun offering sanitary items at reduced prices.

Scotland became the first country in the world to make access to free period products a legal right in 2022.

Councils and education providers were required to make them freely available to anyone who needs them.

Alfy said he wanted to extend that principle to his local community store.

“We’ve been thinking for some time about ways we can help those in our area,” he said.

“I’d seen a store in Glasgow offering sanitary products at a reduced rate, and I knew there wasn’t anything similar locally.

“This felt like a way for us to make a difference.

“We’re limiting it to one pack per customer to ensure we can keep it stocked.”

The new scheme has received strong support from staff, who described it as a “brilliant idea.”

“The staff are ready, and we’re putting up notices in the area of the store where these items are placed,” Alfy added.

“We know how important a community store can be, and we hope this helps.”