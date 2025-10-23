Dunfermline grandad falls seriously ill on holiday in Tunisia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline grandad falls seriously ill on holiday in Tunisia

It is hoped that army veteran Terry McMahon, 67, will fly home on Friday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Terry McMahon took ill while on holiday in Tunisia. Image: Kirsty Mullen
Terry McMahon took ill while on holiday in Tunisia. Image: Kirsty Mullen

A Dunfermline grandad has fallen seriously ill while on holiday in Tunisia.

Terry McMahon, 67, was on holiday with his granddaughter and her friend when he collapsed at his hotel.

The widowed Army veteran and former security guard from Townhill was taken to hospital in Monastir.

His family are of the understanding that he will now be allowed to fly home on Friday.

His granddaughter, Kiara McMahon, had to travel back to Scotland at the start of the week.

Kirsty Mullen, Terry’s former daughter-in-law – who used to be married to Kiara’s dad Chris McMahon – says the family have faced a “nightmare” trying to find out exactly how he is due to the language barrier.

Dunfermline grandad collapsed in Tunisian hotel bedroom

She told The Courier: “A week into the holiday, I got a call from Kiara saying her grandad had collapsed in his hotel room.

“She said he had been acting odd for a couple of days before he took unwell, and she didn’t know what was wrong.

“He was planning to fly home early because of how he was feeling, but he collapsed and was rushed to hospital before he could do that.”

Kirsty says that when Kiara found Terry, he was on the floor, confused and unable to recognise her.

Terry remains in hospital in Monastir. Image: Kirsty Mullen

She said: “The hotel called an ambulance, which took him to the nearby hospital in Monastir, where he remains seriously ill.

“We’re having some communication problems with the hospital.

“We understand doctors will allow him to come home and that his holiday company has arranged a flight for him.

“Kiara was upset and terrified after what happened, and came home on the day she was due back.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We supported the family of a British man who was hospitalised in Tunisia.”

