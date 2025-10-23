Dunfermline grandad falls seriously ill on holiday in Tunisia

A Dunfermline grandad has fallen seriously ill while on holiday in Tunisia.

Terry McMahon, 67, was on holiday with his granddaughter and her friend when he collapsed at his hotel.

The widowed Army veteran and former security guard from Townhill was taken to hospital in Monastir.

His family are of the understanding that he will now be allowed to fly home on Friday.

His granddaughter, Kiara McMahon, had to travel back to Scotland at the start of the week.

Kirsty Mullen, Terry’s former daughter-in-law – who used to be married to Kiara’s dad Chris McMahon – says the family have faced a “nightmare” trying to find out exactly how he is due to the language barrier.

Dunfermline grandad collapsed in Tunisian hotel bedroom

She told The Courier: “A week into the holiday, I got a call from Kiara saying her grandad had collapsed in his hotel room.

“She said he had been acting odd for a couple of days before he took unwell, and she didn’t know what was wrong.

“He was planning to fly home early because of how he was feeling, but he collapsed and was rushed to hospital before he could do that.”

Kirsty says that when Kiara found Terry, he was on the floor, confused and unable to recognise her.

She said: “The hotel called an ambulance, which took him to the nearby hospital in Monastir, where he remains seriously ill.

“We’re having some communication problems with the hospital.

“We understand doctors will allow him to come home and that his holiday company has arranged a flight for him.

“Kiara was upset and terrified after what happened, and came home on the day she was due back.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We supported the family of a British man who was hospitalised in Tunisia.”