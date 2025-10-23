New music festival coming to Brechin with 8,000 fans set to descend on town each day

A new music festival is coming to Brechin – with up to 8,000 fans a day descending on the town.

Summer’s End Angus will take place in August 2026 at Brechin Castle showground, with organisers promising a weekend packed with live music, comedy, DJs, and street performers.

Among the acts already confirmed are Judge Jules, The Feeling, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Skerryvore, Gok Wan and GBX (George Bowie).

Organisers say more names will be revealed soon, with more than 1,000 tickets already snapped up for the inaugural event.

There are also plans for camping over the weekend.

Promoter of new Brechin music festival ’emotional’ about response

Festival founder Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, a Brechin-based entrepreneur, says she hopes the event will put the town firmly on Scotland’s festival map.

“Summer’s End Angus isn’t just about music – it’s about pride, opportunity, and lasting change,” she said.

“We’re bringing something special here to spark energy not just for a weekend, but hopefully for years to come.”

Katrina added: “I’m feeling quite emotional about how much support we’ve had.

“It’s been a big financial and time commitment for myself and my family to bring this idea to life – seeing the positive buzz and impact already makes it feel so worthwhile.

“We have worked really hard to give a platform to emerging Scottish and British artists across genres.”

The festival – being organised in partnership with the promoters of the Party at the Palace festival in Linlithgow – will run from August 15-16, with Friday’s celebrations reserved for locals only and those tickets capped at £5.

Early bird tickets are now on sale, priced at £45 for a day ticket and £80 for a weekend pass, with youth and children’s tickets available for £18 each.

Organisers say the event will feature three stages, showcasing a mix of Scottish talent and major national acts.

Katrina says all profits from the event will be reinvested into local not-for-profit projects.