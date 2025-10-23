New music festival coming to Brechin with 8,000 fans set to descend on town each day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New music festival coming to Brechin with 8,000 fans set to descend on town each day

Acts already announced for Summer’s End Angus include Judge Jules, The Feeling, Gok Wan and GBX.

By James Simpson
GBX DJ George Bowie will appear at Summer's End Angus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A new music festival is coming to Brechin – with up to 8,000 fans a day descending on the town.

Summer’s End Angus will take place in August 2026 at Brechin Castle showground, with organisers promising a weekend packed with live music, comedy, DJs, and street performers.

Among the acts already confirmed are Judge Jules, The Feeling, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Skerryvore, Gok Wan and GBX (George Bowie).

Organisers say more names will be revealed soon, with more than 1,000 tickets already snapped up for the inaugural event.

There are also plans for camping over the weekend.

Promoter of new Brechin music festival ’emotional’ about response

Festival founder Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill, a Brechin-based entrepreneur, says she hopes the event will put the town firmly on Scotland’s festival map.

“Summer’s End Angus isn’t just about music – it’s about pride, opportunity, and lasting change,” she said.

“We’re bringing something special here to spark energy not just for a weekend, but hopefully for years to come.”

Katrina added: “I’m feeling quite emotional about how much support we’ve had.

“It’s been a big financial and time commitment for myself and my family to bring this idea to life – seeing the positive buzz and impact already makes it feel so worthwhile.

“We have worked really hard to give a platform to emerging Scottish and British artists across genres.”

Festival founder Katrina Hutchinson-O’Neill. Image: Supplied

The festival – being organised in partnership with the promoters of the Party at the Palace festival in Linlithgow – will run from August 15-16, with Friday’s celebrations reserved for locals only and those tickets capped at £5.

Early bird tickets are now on sale, priced at £45 for a day ticket and £80 for a weekend pass, with youth and children’s tickets available for £18 each.

Organisers say the event will feature three stages, showcasing a mix of Scottish talent and major national acts.

Katrina says all profits from the event will be reinvested into local not-for-profit projects.

Conversation