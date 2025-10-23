New Monifieth High School swimming pool opens to pupils after two-month delay

Monifieth High School swimming pool in the new £66.5 million secondary has finally opened to pupils after a two-month delay.

The pool is part of the facilities at the showcase learning campus which is the biggest infrastructure investment undertaken by Angus Council.

It officially opened at the start of the new school year in August.

Robertson Construction Tayside handed the Passivhaus-designed building over to the council in July.

But it has taken since then to get the pool fully operational.

A council spokesperson said: “All commissioning on the new swimming pool was completed prior to the October holidays.

“Due to the commissioning taking slightly longer than originally hoped, pupils were not able to use the pool in the last week of term.

“Following the school’s return this week the pool is commencing use, subject to school timetables etc.

“External lets will commence week beginning November 3.”

Public access to the pool also sparked a political row among Angus councillors.

It came after local elected member Beth Whiteside asked officers to look at how the public could make best use of the swimming pool and other leisure facilities there.

However, it emerged all available public pool time is already booked for this school year by the local swimming club and learn-to-swim groups.

The bookings were transferred over on a like-for-like basis from the old secondary.

Those take place on:

Monday 6pm-9pm

Tuesday 6pm-9pm

Wednesday 6pm-9.15pm

Thursday 6pm-9.15pm

Friday 6pm-9.15pm

Saturday 9am-3pm

Sunday 9am-3pm

During school hours it is used by the high school and local primaries.