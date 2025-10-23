New Monifieth High School swimming pool opens to pupils after two-month delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Monifieth High School swimming pool opens to pupils after two-month delay

The four-lane pool was at the centre of a public access row following completion of the £66.5 million secondary this summer.

By Graham Brown
The new Monifieth High School opened in August. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The new Monifieth High School opened in August. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Monifieth High School swimming pool in the new £66.5 million secondary has finally opened to pupils after a two-month delay.

The pool is part of the facilities at the showcase learning campus which is the biggest infrastructure investment undertaken by Angus Council.

It officially opened at the start of the new school year in August.

Robertson Construction Tayside handed the Passivhaus-designed building over to the council in July.

But it has taken since then to get the pool fully operational.

A council spokesperson said: “All commissioning on the new swimming pool was completed prior to the October holidays.

“Due to the commissioning taking slightly longer than originally hoped, pupils were not able to use the pool in the last week of term.

“Following the school’s return this week the pool is commencing use, subject to school timetables etc.

“External lets will commence week beginning November 3.”

Interior of Monifieth High School.
Inside Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Public access to the pool also sparked a political row among Angus councillors.

It came after local elected member Beth Whiteside asked officers to look at how the public could make best use of the swimming pool and other leisure facilities there.

However, it emerged all available public pool time is already booked for this school year by the local swimming club and learn-to-swim groups.

The bookings were transferred over on a like-for-like basis from the old secondary.

Those take place on:

  • Monday 6pm-9pm
  • Tuesday 6pm-9pm
  • Wednesday 6pm-9.15pm
  • Thursday 6pm-9.15pm
  • Friday 6pm-9.15pm
  • Saturday 9am-3pm
  • Sunday 9am-3pm

During school hours it is used by the high school and local primaries.

