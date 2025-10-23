Man, 36, injured and two arrested after ‘robbery’ in Lochgelly

One man has been injured and two others arrested after an alleged early morning robbery in Lochgelly.

The incident happened in the Garry Park area of the town on Thursday.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 30 and 35, have been arrested after officers were called to an address in the Garry Park area of Lochgelly at around 6.10am on Thursday following a report of a robbery.

“A 36-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing.”