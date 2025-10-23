Perth photography firm thanks city for ‘rallying around us’ after Scott Street fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth photography firm thanks city for ‘rallying around us’ after Scott Street fire

Perth Photo Lab has permanently relocated to George Street due to the devastating blaze.

By Lucy Scarlett
Perth Photo Lab owner Shaun Ward outside his new George Street premises.
Shaun Ward outside his new George Street premises. Image: .Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A Perth business has thanked the city for “rallying around us” in the months after the fatal Scott Street fire.

Shaun Ward has owned Perth Photo Lab since 2022, but the business has operated as a photo printing shop for at least 50 years.

Originally based on Scott Street, the store was forced to temporarily close after the devastating city centre fire in June.

Residents and businesses in the area were left facing months of uncertainty in the aftermath of the blaze.

Perth photography business rebuilds thanks to community support

Shaun has since relocated Perth Photo Lab to George Street, where he is rebuilding the business.

At 56, Shaun has been a photographer for most of his life and previously taught at Perth College for 10 years.

“After the fire, I got an email to say we’d be out for six months,” he told The Courier.

“So I found this unit within a couple of days and we got ourselves started here.

Demolition work on Scott Street expected to last six months.
Demolition work after the fire on Scott Street is expected to last until the end of the year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’re just starting to get the footfall back here [George Street], to be honest.

“It’s a nice street we’re in, and when we first moved in there were people rallying around us and showing support.

“It took us a while to get the equipment out of the old shop, and I just finished yesterday getting the last bits out.”

Shaun admits that the business is having to adapt, as the new location is less central and doesn’t have as much passing trade.

Inside Perth Photo Lab. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“The community support has been great,” Shaun added.

“Now it’s just about getting the word out that we’re here.

“People have rallied around in that way, showing support.

“I had a gift card sale at the very start, where people could buy gift cards in advance before we reopened to get some money into the business.”

‘Footfall has been down a little bit from the previous shop’

While business has been quieter in recent weeks, Shaun hopes things can turn around.

“Footfall has been down a little bit from the previous shop, but that’s because people are still finding us,” he added.

The photography business has operated for around 50 years. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“It’ll take a few months before we get to the same level as we were.

“The shop itself is a nice building, it’s very visible, probably more so than the last one.”

Perth Photo Lab offers a range of services, including photo and canvas printing, scanning, film processing, VHS tape conversions, passports and photography courses as well.

Conversation