Perth photography firm thanks city for ‘rallying around us’ after Scott Street fire

A Perth business has thanked the city for “rallying around us” in the months after the fatal Scott Street fire.

Shaun Ward has owned Perth Photo Lab since 2022, but the business has operated as a photo printing shop for at least 50 years.

Originally based on Scott Street, the store was forced to temporarily close after the devastating city centre fire in June.

Residents and businesses in the area were left facing months of uncertainty in the aftermath of the blaze.

Perth photography business rebuilds thanks to community support

Shaun has since relocated Perth Photo Lab to George Street, where he is rebuilding the business.

At 56, Shaun has been a photographer for most of his life and previously taught at Perth College for 10 years.

“After the fire, I got an email to say we’d be out for six months,” he told The Courier.

“So I found this unit within a couple of days and we got ourselves started here.

“We’re just starting to get the footfall back here [George Street], to be honest.

“It’s a nice street we’re in, and when we first moved in there were people rallying around us and showing support.

“It took us a while to get the equipment out of the old shop, and I just finished yesterday getting the last bits out.”

Shaun admits that the business is having to adapt, as the new location is less central and doesn’t have as much passing trade.

“The community support has been great,” Shaun added.

“Now it’s just about getting the word out that we’re here.

“People have rallied around in that way, showing support.

“I had a gift card sale at the very start, where people could buy gift cards in advance before we reopened to get some money into the business.”

‘Footfall has been down a little bit from the previous shop’

While business has been quieter in recent weeks, Shaun hopes things can turn around.

“Footfall has been down a little bit from the previous shop, but that’s because people are still finding us,” he added.

“It’ll take a few months before we get to the same level as we were.

“The shop itself is a nice building, it’s very visible, probably more so than the last one.”

Perth Photo Lab offers a range of services, including photo and canvas printing, scanning, film processing, VHS tape conversions, passports and photography courses as well.