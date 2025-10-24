Fife Planning Ahead: Dunfermline Lidl delays and Leslie hotel housing

A decision on a potential new Lidl supermarket in Dunfermline has been delayed.

Councillors were set to vote on the Swedish chain’s plans to demolish King Malcolm Hotel on Laburnum Road on Wednesday.

They were told that a late representation, which wasn’t explained, needed to be addressed.

If approved, Lidl will have to pay more than £23,500 towards measures to help deal with expected extra traffic.

The plans have drawn eight complaints from nearby residents, who feel there are too many supermarkets in the area.

However, the application received 84 comments in support, with many in favour of bringing the derelict site back into use.

Former Leslie hotel could be turned into homeless hostel

A Christian social group have submitted plans to turn a former hotel on Leslie High Street into a homeless shelter.

In 2022, Green Pastures purchased the C-listed building, formerly Greenside Hotel, for £345,000.

The group hope to convert the hotel into five flats, with five homes built in the grounds.

Plans for the demolition will be considered by Fife Council in the coming months.

A separate formal application for the housing development will still be required before any work takes place.

Plans for new off-licence in Aberdour approved

Off-licence The Drinks Cabinet has been given consent to extend its unit on Aberdour’s High Street.

The store will use its on-sales area to seat 20 customers.

This will tie in with plans to start ticketed tasting events, which will run once a week during on-sale trading days.

The store will serve as an off-licence between 10am and 10pm every day.

On-sales of beers, wines and spirits will take place from 12pm to 10pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

New plans for Rosyth memorial garden

New plans to create a memorial garden in memory of the crew of the Polish Orzel submarine in Rosyth have been submitted.

The Orzel escaped to sea as Germany invaded Poland, travelling for 40 days before finding safety in Rosyth.

The crew joined the Royal Navy to help defend British waters but was lost at sea in June 1940.

Back in April, Fife Council applied to build a memorial sculpture and landscaped garden on land at the junction of Castle Road and Ferry Toll Road.

Now, new plans have been submitted to include an earth mound at the top of the site.

The plans also include removing asbestos from the area and establishing a car park.

St Andrews Tiger Woods sports bar signs approved

New signs have been approved at Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s sports bar in St Andrews.

T-Squared Social opened in the former New Picture House building on North Street at the start of the month.

Customers can still enjoy films at the venue, as well as live sports and food and drink.

The group submitted plans to have new signage around the exterior – including signs showing film times and branding.

Fife Council has given the plans the green light, claiming the signs would not

cause any detrimental impact to the building.

