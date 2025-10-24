£6m Angus green transport hub back on track as new Forfar site revealed

A £6 million green transport hub beside the A90 in Angus is back on the cards after the appointment of consultants for the scheme.

Angus Council has awarded a £198,000 contract for the next stage of investigations into the Tay Cities project.

The Angus Rural Mobility Hub (ARMH) aims to deliver zero and low carbon transport infrastructure in a prime spot beside the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

However, plans to locate the multi-million-pound project at Brechin collapsed last year.

It came after the council was unable to finalise a deal with Dalhousie Estates for the Brechin business park site.

As revealed by The Courier in July 2024, new plans show the location has switched to Orchardbank in Forfar.

Land adjacent to the southbound Forfar bypass has been earmarked for the scheme.

What will Angus Rural Mobility Hub deliver?

The proposed Orchardbank site is beside Angus House council HQ and covers just over nine acres.

Project documents say ARMH aims to help operators of the 6,000 HGVs which drive the route daily to move towards clean fuel.

It could include:

Bio/compressed natural gas refuelling

Ultra-fast EV hub for light goods vehicles and cars

Green hydrogen refuelling

Project documents say the “design ambition is for a low density, campus style park”.

The £186,919 consultancy contract has been awarded to Warrington-based Stantec UK Ltd.

It describes itself as a global leader in sustainable design and engineering.

Earlier this year, the firm was appointed to deliver a design study for a new hydrogen facility in Aberdeen.

The Angus contract will include design work, as well as land investigations around the site just south of Forfar Loch.

Details of the ARMH project first emerged in 2022 when Angus Council signed a memorandum of understanding with Dalhousie Estates.

It was hailed a “step-change” development for the 25-hectare business park site.

However the partners could not reach agreement on heads of terms and the council canned the Brechin plan.