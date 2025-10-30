Why does Dundee not have any fireworks displays?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why does Dundee not have any fireworks displays?

Dundonians have to travel further afield each November 5 for organised events.

Revellers take in a fireworks display at Lochee Park in 2017.
Revellers take in a fireworks display at Lochee Park in 2017. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

There will be no official fireworks displays for Bonfire Night in Dundee once again this year.

Fireworks are set to light up the skies across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire next week.

A host of organised events are taking place on November 5, as well as the weekends before and after Bonfire Night.

However, Dundonians will again have to travel further afield to take in the displays, with no official events organised in the city.

The Courier takes a look at why Dundee no longer holds official displays.

Why were Dundee’s public fireworks displays scrapped?

Dundee City Council held public displays at both Baxter Park and Lochee Park for many years.

The events attracted thousands of people, who were able to enjoy spectacular displays with a different theme each year.

However, the fireworks events were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

In late 2021, then-council leader John Alexander said he had “no regrets” about the early call-off of that year’s displays – and insisted money would instead be spent on Christmas celebrations in the city.

He also hinted at the permanent cancellation of the displays, saying: “We’ve received incredible feedback on the expansion of Christmas events, including an ice rink, big wheel and other fun activities, something I’ve long advocated.

“So, instead of the 15 minutes of spectacular fireworks, we now have a month-long series of events to celebrate Christmas. I don’t think that’s a bad result for the city.”

Official events were previously held at Baxter Park.
Official events were previously held at Baxter Park and Lochee Park. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson

Then, in 2022, documents were put forward to councillors recommending the permanent scrapping of the fireworks displays.

Officials cited “safety reasons” in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

It followed the introduction of legislation and concerns about how the public is kept safe at large-scale events.

At the time, an inspection of Lochee Park gave the venue the all-clear; however, significant issues were reportedly identified at Baxter Park.

That led to the displays being scrapped despite a backlash from opposition councillors.

Subsequent calls to reinstate the displays fell on deaf ears, with Mr Alexander saying in 2023 that “it’s now inconceivable and hard to justify spending circa £100,000 on a 15-minute display that has no economic benefit.”.

The events have not returned since – despite some public support – and no private groups have come forward with their own proposals.

Could Dundee Bonfire Night displays make a return?

Earlier this year, Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman suggested introducing a “drone show” as a modern-day alternative to a fireworks display in the city.

He said: “A sensible council that wants to do its best for the people of Dundee should look again at providing Bonfire Night events.

“This should include looking at modern alternatives to fireworks.

“Drone shows are now increasingly popular and may prove more cost-effective and also avoid the noise concerns that fireworks bring.”

There have been no official displays in Dundee since 2019. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
There have been no official displays in Dundee since 2019. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

However, Councillor Steven Rome, convener of the council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee, said all events funding had been allocated to this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Several events and activities will form part of Dundee’s festive celebrations this year, including a Santa Dash and the return of a 40ft Christmas tree to City Square.

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short says the events previously held at Baxter Park and Lochee Park are unlikely to return.

She explained that legislation on large gatherings and the need to ticket such events mean the displays would not be the same as before.

Councillor Lynne Short. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, she has put forward the idea of Dundee hosting a public fireworks display close to the Tay Road Bridge to celebrate St Andrew’s Day in future.

She said: “Given Dundee’s proximity to St Andrews, I feel we should be taking full advantage of our national public holiday.

“It’s a dream of mine to have a fireworks or drone display over the River Tay, which could be enjoyed by locals on both sides.

“We would need partners on board for such an event to work, and the council would welcome any offers.”

What are the rules for holding private fireworks displays?

For a second year running, there will be no fireworks ban implemented in Dundee despite concerns over anti-social disorder.

Local authorities in Scotland were given new powers to allow them to introduce so-called firework control zones (FCZ) in 2023.

These zones would make it illegal for any member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

However, no ban request was made.

Members of the public can use fireworks in private places between 6pm and 11pm throughout the year.

It is illegal to set them off at other times, except on Bonfire Night – where the cut-off is extended to midnight – and Hogmanay, Chinese New Year and Diwali, when the cut-off is 1am.

Breaking these rules could result in a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison.

