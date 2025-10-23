Tributes as Brechin mum and football fan, 40, dies after ‘brave battle’ with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes as Brechin mum and football fan, 40, dies after ‘brave battle’ with cancer

The Angus club announced that Kim Paterson had died on Wednesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Brechin City fan Kim Paterson with daughter Ella
Brechin City fan Kim Paterson with daughter Ella. Image: Supplied

Brechin City Football Club have paid tribute to fan Kim Paterson, who has died after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The Angus club announced that Kim, 40, passed away on Wednesday.

She was the secretary for the Brechin City Supporters’ Club and regularly shared images of her artwork on Twitter/X.

On Thursday afternoon, Brechin City issued a heartfelt tribute to Kim.

It read: “Everyone at Brechin City Football Club are devastated to learn of the passing of supporters’ club secretary Kim Paterson.

“We would like to pass on our sincere condolences and love to the family at this incredibly sad time.”

Brechin City Football Club pay tribute to fan

Kim was well known on Twitter/X for her views on Scottish football.

She spent seven years as a committee member of city’s supporters’ club and also served as the club shop manager.

The club also paid their respects on social media.

Their statement read: “With the permission of the Paterson family, we unfortunately have to share the devastating news that our club secretary, Kim, has sadly passed away.

“Kim was a devoted Brechin City fan who could always be found in the Club Shop during game days serving all the customers.

“Where possible, Kim enjoyed an away day with her fellow fans and maybe a few too many rums!

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Jake, Shirley, Ella and Adam.

“Till next time, Kim.”

Kim shared daughter Ella, 6, with Adam McPhail. Image: Supplied

Kim shared a six-year-old daughter, Ella, with Adam McPhail.

Adam has been raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support by taking part in their Sober October challenge.

A Twitter/X post, shared by forum site Pie and Bovril, asked fellow football fans for donations.

Adam said: “It’s been lovely to see the Scottish football community, as well as her friends and family, be so touched by her story to donate so generously.”

As of 3pm on Thursday, Adam had raised nearly £2,100 for the charity.

