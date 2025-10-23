Tributes as Brechin mum and football fan, 40, dies after ‘brave battle’ with cancer

Brechin City Football Club have paid tribute to fan Kim Paterson, who has died after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The Angus club announced that Kim, 40, passed away on Wednesday.

She was the secretary for the Brechin City Supporters’ Club and regularly shared images of her artwork on Twitter/X.

On Thursday afternoon, Brechin City issued a heartfelt tribute to Kim.

It read: “Everyone at Brechin City Football Club are devastated to learn of the passing of supporters’ club secretary Kim Paterson.

“We would like to pass on our sincere condolences and love to the family at this incredibly sad time.”

Kim was well known on Twitter/X for her views on Scottish football.

She spent seven years as a committee member of city’s supporters’ club and also served as the club shop manager.

The club also paid their respects on social media.

Their statement read: “With the permission of the Paterson family, we unfortunately have to share the devastating news that our club secretary, Kim, has sadly passed away.

“Kim was a devoted Brechin City fan who could always be found in the Club Shop during game days serving all the customers.

“Where possible, Kim enjoyed an away day with her fellow fans and maybe a few too many rums!

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Jake, Shirley, Ella and Adam.

“Till next time, Kim.”

Kim shared a six-year-old daughter, Ella, with Adam McPhail.

Adam has been raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support by taking part in their Sober October challenge.

A Twitter/X post, shared by forum site Pie and Bovril, asked fellow football fans for donations.

Adam said: “It’s been lovely to see the Scottish football community, as well as her friends and family, be so touched by her story to donate so generously.”

As of 3pm on Thursday, Adam had raised nearly £2,100 for the charity.