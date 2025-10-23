Careless driving rate doubles in Stirling while casualties fall sharply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Careless driving rate doubles in Stirling while casualties fall sharply

Speeding offences were also up by 47% year on year.

By Alex Watson
Chief Inspector Natalie Cook said proactive policing has helped to catch more motorists breaking the law. Image: Police Scotland
Chief Inspector Natalie Cook said proactive policing has helped to catch more motorists breaking the law. Image: Police Scotland

Road traffic offences, including careless driving and speeding, have increased substantially across Stirling since last year, new figures have revealed.

A total of 650 road traffic offences were recorded in the Stirling area between April 1 and June 30 2025, compared to 363 during the same period last year – a rise of 79%.

Instances of careless driving detected by police more than doubled, with 45 cases this year and 22 in 2024.

And 143 speeding offences were recorded in 2025, compared to 97 last year.

However, casualties from road traffic offences are down by more than 50%.

The statistics were presented during a meeting of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee earlier today.

Police Scotland says the data illustrates its increased focus on road safety.

Police closed Airthrey Road in Stirling at around 10am.
Police Scotland presented the latest statistics at a council committee. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Chief Inspector Natalie Cook, who is local police commander for Stirling, told councillors: “In the main, the statistics there are a very encouraging picture.

“It shows a positive commitment to our proactive policing, to identify offenders.”

She explained that a mixture of increased patrols, speed checks and observing targeted routes had helped officers to catch more motorists in the act.

Casualty numbers halved

Despite the sharp jump in recorded road traffic offences, the number of casualties as a result of traffic incidents has decreased dramatically in the last year, dropping by 55%.

There were a total of 15 casualties between April and June, compared to 34 in 2024.

Jen Preston, Labour councillor for the Stirling West ward, thanked the police officers present for their efforts.

She told Chief Inspector Cook: “If you look at the casualties, it really shows that actually what has happened is you stepped up your activity.”

In March, The Courier reported that incidents of dangerous driving went up by 50% in the Stirling area between 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The total number of casualties on Stirling’s roads totted up to 94 during 2024-25, including four fatal incidents – a 300% rise on 2023-24.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Tay Road Bridge at night.
Drivers face two weeks of Tay Road Bridge overnight closures
Chief Inspector Natalie Cook said proactive policing has helped to catch more motorists breaking the law. Image: Police Scotland
Thursday court round-up — Beard ripped and hair pulled out
Dundee protest
Dundee court to debate whether migrants are protected group under hate crime laws
Brechin City fan Kim Paterson with daughter Ella
Tributes as Brechin mum and football fan, 40, dies after 'brave battle' with cancer
Perth Kinross MP Pete Wishart in Perth City Centre
Perth funding 'snub' shows UK Government 'pattern of neglect' claims SNP MP
Chief Inspector Natalie Cook said proactive policing has helped to catch more motorists breaking the law. Image: Police Scotland
Campaign group brands potential £30-a-month Dundee council rent rise 'laughable'
5
Chief Inspector Natalie Cook said proactive policing has helped to catch more motorists breaking the law. Image: Police Scotland
New music festival coming to Brechin with 8,000 fans set to descend on town…
Victoria Burns outside Botanique on Blairgowrie High Street.
Blairgowrie businesswoman, 27, to launch salon after traumatic childbirth 'wake-up call'
Chief Inspector Natalie Cook said proactive policing has helped to catch more motorists breaking the law. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 36, injured and two arrested after 'robbery' in Lochgelly
Chief Inspector Natalie Cook said proactive policing has helped to catch more motorists breaking the law. Image: Police Scotland
New Monifieth High School swimming pool opens to pupils after two-month delay

Conversation