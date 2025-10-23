Careless driving rate doubles in Stirling while casualties fall sharply

Road traffic offences, including careless driving and speeding, have increased substantially across Stirling since last year, new figures have revealed.

A total of 650 road traffic offences were recorded in the Stirling area between April 1 and June 30 2025, compared to 363 during the same period last year – a rise of 79%.

Instances of careless driving detected by police more than doubled, with 45 cases this year and 22 in 2024.

And 143 speeding offences were recorded in 2025, compared to 97 last year.

However, casualties from road traffic offences are down by more than 50%.

The statistics were presented during a meeting of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee earlier today.

Police Scotland says the data illustrates its increased focus on road safety.

Chief Inspector Natalie Cook, who is local police commander for Stirling, told councillors: “In the main, the statistics there are a very encouraging picture.

“It shows a positive commitment to our proactive policing, to identify offenders.”

She explained that a mixture of increased patrols, speed checks and observing targeted routes had helped officers to catch more motorists in the act.

Casualty numbers halved

Despite the sharp jump in recorded road traffic offences, the number of casualties as a result of traffic incidents has decreased dramatically in the last year, dropping by 55%.

There were a total of 15 casualties between April and June, compared to 34 in 2024.

Jen Preston, Labour councillor for the Stirling West ward, thanked the police officers present for their efforts.

She told Chief Inspector Cook: “If you look at the casualties, it really shows that actually what has happened is you stepped up your activity.”

In March, The Courier reported that incidents of dangerous driving went up by 50% in the Stirling area between 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The total number of casualties on Stirling’s roads totted up to 94 during 2024-25, including four fatal incidents – a 300% rise on 2023-24.

