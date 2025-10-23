Riot police deployed to Stirling city centre

Riot police were deployed to Stirling city centre.

Several police officers, including four in riot gear, were seen outside the Stirling Sheriff Court building on Viewfield Street at around 3.15pm on Thursday.

Dashcam footage appears to show the officers leading a man in handcuffs outside the entrance to the court.

An onlooker said: “I was walking past the court and saw three police vans.

“I thought it was unusual because it was so late in the day and most of the business would be finished.

“Four officers in riot helmets came out escorting a man in handcuffs and bundled him into the back of one of the vans.

“There were two other police officers who were in normal uniform and one of the GeoAmey guys there too.”

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

When asked for comment, Police Scotland denied the presence of riot officers.