Stirling antisocial behaviour continues with 800 complaints in three months

Efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour in Stirling have had a minimal impact on the number of complaints submitted, new data has revealed.

Police Scotland received 822 complaints regarding disorder between April 1 and June 30 this year – just 46 fewer than during the same period in 2024.

And cases of hate-aggravated conduct increased slightly in that time, with seven recorded in 2025 compared to six last year.

There has been increased pressure on both Stirling Council and Police Scotland to take action on antisocial behaviour (ASB) for over two years, with a new ASB policy introduced by the council in May 2023.

But Stirling’s top officer says the area’s current ASB issues are contained within specific “pockets” and, overall, there is no trend of cases of disorder rising locally.

The figures were presented at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday.

In September, The Courier reported that business owners were calling for the ongoing “blight” of city centre ASB to be properly dealt with once and for all.

Shopkeepers on Murray Place, Friars Street and Barnton Street said they face ASB on a daily basis, including harassment, aggression, urination, defecation and vomiting.

National increase in antisocial behaviour

During Thursday’s meeting, Chief Inspector Natalie Cook, Stirling’s local police commander, said: “Nationally, there has been a marked increase in antisocial behaviour, and we see that in some pockets within Stirling.

“There will be areas that will still experience antisocial behaviour and won’t feel that this reduction that we’re seeing in the true statistics is true for their area.

“But, across the board in Stirling, we don’t see that same trend of rising antisocial behaviour that is being experienced in the remainder of the UK.

“I think it’s testament to how safe a place it is within Stirling for people to live.”

According to Police Scotland, it is predominantly adults who are coming to police attention for ASB, with low numbers of children involved.

Chief Inspector Cook said community policing teams would continue their work in Stirlingshire to combat the issue.

She added that all reports of hate crime are “taken seriously and robustly investigated.”

‘Very slow progress’ on ASB action

Rachel Nunn is the convener of the Public Safety Committee, as well as a Conservative councillor for the Stirling North ward.

Last month, Ms Nunn told The Courier: “Resolving the unacceptable antisocial behaviour and crime that we are seeing in the city centre requires a breadth of integrated actions by partners.”

She added: “We won’t have results overnight, but I do hope that in the weeks to come we will see a difference.”

This week, Ms Nunn said she believes “things are starting to happen” regarding solving the city centre ASB issue, but admitted it is “very early stages” and “very slow” progress.

She said she is committed to pushing for “concrete action” on behalf of local traders, and encouraged business owners to continue to share their experiences, both good and bad.

