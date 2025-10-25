Stirling antisocial behaviour continues with 800 complaints in three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling antisocial behaviour continues with 800 complaints in three months

Police Scotland says reports are dropping but admits there are troubled "pockets" within the Stirling area.

By Alex Watson
Murray Place in Stirling City Centre is a hotspot for anti-social behvaiour
Murray Place in Stirling city centre is a known ASB hotspot.

Efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour in Stirling have had a minimal impact on the number of complaints submitted, new data has revealed.

Police Scotland received 822 complaints regarding disorder between April 1 and June 30 this year – just 46 fewer than during the same period in 2024.

And cases of hate-aggravated conduct increased slightly in that time, with seven recorded in 2025 compared to six last year.

There has been increased pressure on both Stirling Council and Police Scotland to take action on antisocial behaviour (ASB) for over two years, with a new ASB policy introduced by the council in May 2023.

But Stirling’s top officer says the area’s current ASB issues are contained within specific “pockets” and, overall, there is no trend of cases of disorder rising locally.

The figures were presented at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday.

Business owners with premises on both Friars Street and Murray Place say they deal with antisocial behaviour on a daily basis.

In September, The Courier reported that business owners were calling for the ongoing “blight” of city centre ASB to be properly dealt with once and for all.

Shopkeepers on Murray Place, Friars Street and Barnton Street said they face ASB on a daily basis, including harassment, aggression, urination, defecation and vomiting.

National increase in antisocial behaviour

During Thursday’s meeting, Chief Inspector Natalie Cook, Stirling’s local police commander, said: “Nationally, there has been a marked increase in antisocial behaviour, and we see that in some pockets within Stirling.

“There will be areas that will still experience antisocial behaviour and won’t feel that this reduction that we’re seeing in the true statistics is true for their area.

“But, across the board in Stirling, we don’t see that same trend of rising antisocial behaviour that is being experienced in the remainder of the UK.

Community policing is key to Police Scotland's Stirling ASB plan, according to Stirling's police commander.

“I think it’s testament to how safe a place it is within Stirling for people to live.”

According to Police Scotland, it is predominantly adults who are coming to police attention for ASB, with low numbers of children involved.

Chief Inspector Cook said community policing teams would continue their work in Stirlingshire to combat the issue.

She added that all reports of hate crime are “taken seriously and robustly investigated.”

‘Very slow progress’ on ASB action

Rachel Nunn is the convener of the Public Safety Committee, as well as a Conservative councillor for the Stirling North ward.

Last month, Ms Nunn told The Courier: “Resolving the unacceptable antisocial behaviour and crime that we are seeing in the city centre requires a breadth of integrated actions by partners.”

She added: “We won’t have results overnight, but I do hope that in the weeks to come we will see a difference.”

This week, Ms Nunn said she believes “things are starting to happen” regarding solving the city centre ASB issue, but admitted it is “very early stages” and “very slow” progress.

She said she is committed to pushing for “concrete action” on behalf of local traders, and encouraged business owners to continue to share their experiences, both good and bad.

