Police reveal Dundee Halloween and Bonfire Night plans as force commits ‘more resource than ever before’ to tackling trouble

Operation Moonbeam will again be in operation after trouble in Kirkton in recent years.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night 2023.
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween in 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Police have revealed their plans for Halloween and Bonfire Night in Dundee as the force commits “more resource than ever before” to tackling disorder.

Officers have had to tackle trouble in the city’s Kirkton area on Halloween in each of the last three years.

A total of 33 people were charged after the notorious Kirkton riots in 2022 as locals set fires, threw fireworks at police and smashed up a school.

Riot police descended on Kirkton again in 2023, when youngsters set fire to wheelie bins and trashed an empty house.

Police were also out in force last year, with more bins being set on fire, although officers managed to largely keep a lid on things with no repeat of the scenes of previous years.

Regular police patrols in Kirkton during Halloween and Bonfire Night

With a week to go until Halloween this year, Police Scotland has confirmed it will once again launch Operation Moonbeam across the country in an attempt to tackle any further disorder.

This includes extra patrols in Dundee.

Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, local area commander for Dundee, said: “We continue to work with our partners in order to keep people safe in the lead up to events around Halloween and Bonfire Night.

“Officers will be carrying out regular patrols in the Kirkton area, and a proportionate policing plan is in place to minimise any disorder or issues in the community.”

Chief Inspector Rachael Burns. Image: Police Scotland

Councillors are asking locals for calm.

Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman, whose Strathmartine ward covers Kirkton, said: “Like the vast majority of people in the community, I want to see a calm Halloween and Bonfire Night right across the city this year.

“I hope local families can enjoy these nights with no repetition of the anti-social behaviour disturbances that have unfortunately been seen in the past.

“Police Scotland is well organised through Operation Moonbeam to deal with any problems with specially trained public order officers deployed during this period, in addition to local police resources.

Kirkton Hallowe'en
Large numbers of police on Gillburn Road last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The police make it abundantly clear that any reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and will be dealt with.”

Kevin Keenan, Labour councillor for the ward, said: “We don’t want to see a repetition of previous trouble in Kirkton on Halloween and I would appeal for good behaviour.

“Police and the council will again be taking steps to keep everyone safe so that local families can enjoy both nights.”

Police Scotland launches Operation Moonbeam

Police Scotland says it is “dedicating more resource than ever before” to tackling disorder over Halloweeen and Bonfire Night across the country.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, gold commander for Operation Moonbeam, said: “Last year, following Bonfire Night, I reflected on what was a successful policing operation that saw a reduction in serious disorder offences and a dramatic reduction in the number of officers injured.

“Over 60 people have been reported for their involvement in fireworks offences over the Bonfire Night period for 2024.

Riot police in Kirkton in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I want to make it clear our pursuit of offenders for any crimes this year will be equally unrelenting.

“If you chose to create fear in your community, and if you chose to attack those who are deployed to keep people safe, you will face justice.

“We will use all available technology, resources and policing tactics at our disposal to keep our people safe while they, in turn, work with other emergency service partners to protect the public from harm.”

Earlier this month, it emerged there will be no fireworks ban implemented in Dundee for the second year running despite fears over anti-social disorder.

Conversation