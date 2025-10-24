Delays after four-vehicle crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy

Drivers are facing delays after a four-vehicle crash on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

Both directions of the road are affected, with delays of about 14 minutes westbound and 11 eastbound, according to Amey.

Five fire appliances were initially called to the crash in the Chapel area at around 7.38am.

However, they did not need to take any action as no one was trapped in any of the vehicles.

Five fire appliances called to A92 Kirkcaldy crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 7.38am reporting a four-vehicle crash.

“We sent five appliances from Kirkcaldy, Lochgelly and Edinburgh.

“We received a further call from Police Scotland telling us that we were not required as all persons were safely out of their vehicle.

“We left the scene at 8.01am.”

