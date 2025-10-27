Dundee active travel plans take step forward as St Mary’s work proposed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee active travel plans take step forward as St Mary’s work proposed

A proposal of application notice has been lodged with the local authority detailing engineering works that will be carried out.

By Laura Devlin
Initial works could be carried out for plans to transform the St Mary's area. Image: Dundee City Council.
Ambitious plans to create an active travel network in the St Mary’s area of Dundee have taken a step forward.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been lodged with the local authority detailing engineering works that will be carried out there.

A PAN is not a planning application but a notice to the council advising of how the developer intends to engage with the community about their proposal.

Little information is given in the PAN other than the work is related to “sustainable drainage infrastructure, and active travel route upgrades, landscaping, and public realm improvements.”

An overview of the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.

It is understood the work is connected to the wider sustainable drainage strategy being developed to address persistent flooding around the St Leonard Park area.

The project is being delivered by Dundee City Council, Scottish Water, Sustrans and Transport Scotland.

An application form submitted with the PAN details that two public meetings are expected to be held giving locals an opportunity to hear more about the proposals.

These will be held at the St Leonard’s & St Fergus Church on Tuesday October 28 and Wednesday November 12.

What has been proposed?

Images were revealed last December showing how the area could be transformed under the plans.

One proposal is closing St Leonard Place to traffic outside St Andrews RC Primary School.

This, Dundee City Council said, would create a “pleasant public space” where parents can gather and children can play.

A two-way cycle track through the greenspace on St Leonard Road is also proposed.

Also planned are improvements to the Strathmartine Road roundabout after a number of issues were flagged.

Option one of the roundabout upgrades. Image: Dundee City Council.

Two options have been proposed. Option one would change the roundabout so it becomes a signal-controlled junction.

The local authority believes that with the right design, the junction would still accommodate the current level of traffic with minimal impact on the flow.

Option two. Image: Dundee City Council.

Option two would involve the roundabout being redesigned to ensure vehicles exit it at a slower speed.

Controlled crossings would also be introduced to allow pedestrians and cyclists a safer route through the park and to nearby schools and sports clubs.

St Leonard Park regeneration

The local authority is also looking to address persistent flooding at St Leonard Park by reopening the historic Back Burn which currently runs beneath it.

This would create an open watercourse through the park that continues through the greenspaces at Baldragon Academy.

It is hoped the plans will be an opportunity to update the church car park and improve the church ground with new paving and planting to make it more welcoming

Proposals for St Leonard Park. Image: Dundee City Council.

Also on the cards is opening the path between St Leonard’s and St Fergus Church and Lidl.

This would create a new gateway to St Leonard Park from Macalpine Road, as well as creating a new active travel route to and through the park.

Also planned is a cycle skills course (pump track) in the Baldragon green space to encourage more children to take their bike to school.

