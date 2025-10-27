Dundee active travel plans take step forward as St Mary’s work proposed

Ambitious plans to create an active travel network in the St Mary’s area of Dundee have taken a step forward.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been lodged with the local authority detailing engineering works that will be carried out there.

A PAN is not a planning application but a notice to the council advising of how the developer intends to engage with the community about their proposal.

Little information is given in the PAN other than the work is related to “sustainable drainage infrastructure, and active travel route upgrades, landscaping, and public realm improvements.”

It is understood the work is connected to the wider sustainable drainage strategy being developed to address persistent flooding around the St Leonard Park area.

The project is being delivered by Dundee City Council, Scottish Water, Sustrans and Transport Scotland.

An application form submitted with the PAN details that two public meetings are expected to be held giving locals an opportunity to hear more about the proposals.

These will be held at the St Leonard’s & St Fergus Church on Tuesday October 28 and Wednesday November 12.

What has been proposed?

Images were revealed last December showing how the area could be transformed under the plans.

One proposal is closing St Leonard Place to traffic outside St Andrews RC Primary School.

This, Dundee City Council said, would create a “pleasant public space” where parents can gather and children can play.

A two-way cycle track through the greenspace on St Leonard Road is also proposed.

Also planned are improvements to the Strathmartine Road roundabout after a number of issues were flagged.

Two options have been proposed. Option one would change the roundabout so it becomes a signal-controlled junction.

The local authority believes that with the right design, the junction would still accommodate the current level of traffic with minimal impact on the flow.

Option two would involve the roundabout being redesigned to ensure vehicles exit it at a slower speed.

Controlled crossings would also be introduced to allow pedestrians and cyclists a safer route through the park and to nearby schools and sports clubs.

St Leonard Park regeneration

The local authority is also looking to address persistent flooding at St Leonard Park by reopening the historic Back Burn which currently runs beneath it.

This would create an open watercourse through the park that continues through the greenspaces at Baldragon Academy.

It is hoped the plans will be an opportunity to update the church car park and improve the church ground with new paving and planting to make it more welcoming

Also on the cards is opening the path between St Leonard’s and St Fergus Church and Lidl.

This would create a new gateway to St Leonard Park from Macalpine Road, as well as creating a new active travel route to and through the park.

Also planned is a cycle skills course (pump track) in the Baldragon green space to encourage more children to take their bike to school.