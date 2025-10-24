EXCLUSIVE: Stirling University staff braced for ‘immediate’ job cuts as email warns of ‘difficult decisions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Stirling University staff braced for ‘immediate’ job cuts as email warns of ‘difficult decisions’

It comes after the conclusion of a recent voluntary severance scheme.

Staff were informed about the university's voluntary severance scheme in June. Image: Weho/Shutterstock
By Alex Watson

University of Stirling staff have been told to expect more “difficult decisions” regarding jobs despite the conclusion of a recent voluntary severance scheme.

Applicants to the scheme, launched in June, were informed of the outcome at the beginning of October.

But, in an email seen by The Courier, staff have since been told further “immediate” cuts will need to be made as the university tries to save £8 million in this financial year.

It explains not all voluntary service scheme (VSS) applications were granted and “further savings” are now required.

The institution said “difficult decisions” would soon be coming down the line, with scrutiny placed on everything from teaching and research budgets to day-to-day operational activity.

The email was signed by principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, who has faced criticism for his £414,000 annual salary and extra benefits.

Mr McCormac wrote: “While this scheme was an important step, it does not fully address the financial challenges we face.”

Professor Sir Gerry McCormac has been in post at Stirling University since 2010. Image: University of Stirling/PA

Stirling University maintains its cuts are a result of the financial pressure that Scotland’s higher education sector as a whole is currently under.

The staff email continued: “Further immediate action will be necessary to achieve the level of savings required.

“We are working at pace to determine what comes next – and this will involve difficult decisions around budgets, roles and research, teaching and operational activity.”

According to the message, measures being taken include reducing the “number of faculty structures” and “consolidating professional services directorates.”

The university says it will keep employees informed “in the coming weeks”.

Savings success of voluntary severance push unclear

The final line of the email to staff said: “Together, we are shaping a stronger, more sustainable university – one that reflects our shared values and is equipped to thrive in a changing sector.”

Mr McCormac thanked outgoing employees for their contributions to the university, as well as praising remaining staff for their “professionalism and adaptability.”

The University of Stirling declined to say how many workers will be leaving their jobs as a result of the VSS.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “The university’s voluntary severance scheme was one of several strategic measures designed to support long-term financial sustainability.

Stirling University says it is reacting to financial pressure across the higher education sector. Image: University of Stirling

“In an increasingly challenging and unpredictable external environment – where income generation and cost pressures are continuing to impact the entire UK higher education sector – strong financial stewardship and good governance remain essential.

“The scheme attracted significant interest, and applicants have now received their outcomes.

“The savings achieved – through this scheme and wider organisational efficiencies – are intended to support our strategic priorities and improve operational effectiveness.”

