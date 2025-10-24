EXCLUSIVE: Stirling University staff braced for ‘immediate’ job cuts as email warns of ‘difficult decisions’

University of Stirling staff have been told to expect more “difficult decisions” regarding jobs despite the conclusion of a recent voluntary severance scheme.

Applicants to the scheme, launched in June, were informed of the outcome at the beginning of October.

But, in an email seen by The Courier, staff have since been told further “immediate” cuts will need to be made as the university tries to save £8 million in this financial year.

It explains not all voluntary service scheme (VSS) applications were granted and “further savings” are now required.

The institution said “difficult decisions” would soon be coming down the line, with scrutiny placed on everything from teaching and research budgets to day-to-day operational activity.

The email was signed by principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Gerry McCormac, who has faced criticism for his £414,000 annual salary and extra benefits.

Mr McCormac wrote: “While this scheme was an important step, it does not fully address the financial challenges we face.”

Stirling University maintains its cuts are a result of the financial pressure that Scotland’s higher education sector as a whole is currently under.

The staff email continued: “Further immediate action will be necessary to achieve the level of savings required.

“We are working at pace to determine what comes next – and this will involve difficult decisions around budgets, roles and research, teaching and operational activity.”

According to the message, measures being taken include reducing the “number of faculty structures” and “consolidating professional services directorates.”

The university says it will keep employees informed “in the coming weeks”.

Savings success of voluntary severance push unclear

The final line of the email to staff said: “Together, we are shaping a stronger, more sustainable university – one that reflects our shared values and is equipped to thrive in a changing sector.”

Mr McCormac thanked outgoing employees for their contributions to the university, as well as praising remaining staff for their “professionalism and adaptability.”

The University of Stirling declined to say how many workers will be leaving their jobs as a result of the VSS.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “The university’s voluntary severance scheme was one of several strategic measures designed to support long-term financial sustainability.

“In an increasingly challenging and unpredictable external environment – where income generation and cost pressures are continuing to impact the entire UK higher education sector – strong financial stewardship and good governance remain essential.

“The scheme attracted significant interest, and applicants have now received their outcomes.

“The savings achieved – through this scheme and wider organisational efficiencies – are intended to support our strategic priorities and improve operational effectiveness.”

