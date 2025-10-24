Dundee twin sisters set to make wrestling show debut aged just 14

A pair of Dundee twin sisters are set to make their wrestling show debut this weekend – aged just 14.

Faith and Layla Hibbins, pupils at Baldragon Academy, will lock horns at the Hell for Lycra 22 event on Saturday.

The duo took up wrestling aged eight and, although they have appeared at small events like gala days, the Scottish Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) show will be their first official event in front of a paying crowd.

The sisters, who train at least twice a week at the SWE training centre on Staffa Place, will fight under their ring names of Sienna Hale (Faith) and Alyssa (Layla).

Dundee sisters ‘fell in love with wrestling’ aged eight

Faith told The Courier: “We started training when we were about eight.

“Dad showed us wrestling, and we just fell in love with it.

“We took it seriously right from the start, even when some of the other kids didn’t.

“After a few years, they moved us up into the adults’ class because we were progressing faster.

“We’ve been on gala days and now we’re on the pre-show.

“It feels good to be recognised for what we’ve been doing.”

Layla describes the pair’s style as “really technical” with “lots of chain wrestling” but says they perform “really big moves too”.

She said: “Every move tells part of the story, so you’re always creating something new with whoever you’re in the ring with.”

Layla will be performing as the heel (bad guy) against her sister.

The young wrestlers have had plenty of input in shaping their wrestling personas.

“We pick our own characters, but the trainers help if something’s been done before or doesn’t quite work,” Faith added.

“It’s up to us, but it needs to be original.

“We train pretty much every day when we’ve got a show coming up.

“It’s hard work, but we love it.”

SWE says the talented youngsters could be destined for big things in the industry if they continue performing at their current level.

Both Faith and Layla have also worked behind the scenes at SWE shows, and say they are grateful for the support of friends, family, and their coaches.

Dad Marco, 40, said: “The girls’ mum, Hollie, and I couldn’t be prouder of Layla and Faith.

“Their determination and ambition are incredible, and wrestling has done wonders for their confidence, fitness, and creativity.”

The pair are expected to wrestle at around 12.40pm during the event at the Ward Road Gym, with tickets available on the door or online.