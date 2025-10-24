Dundee twin sisters set to make wrestling show debut aged just 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee twin sisters set to make wrestling show debut aged just 14

Faith and Layla Hibbins are getting ready to lock horns in front of a paying crowd for the first time this weekend.

By James Simpson
Faith and Layla Hibbins will fight at the upcoming Scottish Wrestling Entertainment show. Image: Supplied
Faith and Layla Hibbins will fight at the upcoming Scottish Wrestling Entertainment show. Image: Supplied

A pair of Dundee twin sisters are set to make their wrestling show debut this weekend – aged just 14.

Faith and Layla Hibbins, pupils at Baldragon Academy, will lock horns at the Hell for Lycra 22 event on Saturday.

The duo took up wrestling aged eight and, although they have appeared at small events like gala days, the Scottish Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) show will be their first official event in front of a paying crowd.

The sisters, who train at least twice a week at the SWE training centre on Staffa Place, will fight under their ring names of Sienna Hale (Faith) and Alyssa (Layla).

Dundee sisters ‘fell in love with wrestling’ aged eight

Faith told The Courier: “We started training when we were about eight.

“Dad showed us wrestling, and we just fell in love with it.

“We took it seriously right from the start, even when some of the other kids didn’t.

“After a few years, they moved us up into the adults’ class because we were progressing faster.

“We’ve been on gala days and now we’re on the pre-show.

“It feels good to be recognised for what we’ve been doing.”

Layla describes the pair’s style as “really technical” with “lots of chain wrestling” but says they perform “really big moves too”.

Faith and Layla in training for their match. Image: Supplied

She said: “Every move tells part of the story, so you’re always creating something new with whoever you’re in the ring with.”

Layla will be performing as the heel (bad guy) against her sister.

The young wrestlers have had plenty of input in shaping their wrestling personas.

“We pick our own characters, but the trainers help if something’s been done before or doesn’t quite work,” Faith added.

“It’s up to us, but it needs to be original.

“We train pretty much every day when we’ve got a show coming up.

“It’s hard work, but we love it.”

The pair have been wrestling since the age of eight. Image: Supplied
SWE says the talented youngsters could be destined for big things. Image: Supplied

SWE says the talented youngsters could be destined for big things in the industry if they continue performing at their current level.

Both Faith and Layla have also worked behind the scenes at SWE shows, and say they are grateful for the support of friends, family, and their coaches.

Dad Marco, 40, said: “The girls’ mum, Hollie, and I couldn’t be prouder of Layla and Faith.

“Their determination and ambition are incredible, and wrestling has done wonders for their confidence, fitness, and creativity.”

The pair are expected to wrestle at around 12.40pm during the event at the Ward Road Gym, with tickets available on the door or online.

More from News

Tony Lindsay's static caravan was removed from outside his Carnoustie home in June. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Carnoustie man says council can ‘do what they want’ with seized Airbnb caravan
Balgowan Avenue, Dundee
Police issue statement over claims man tried to abduct girl in Dundee
Stirling, Scotland - July 18, 2011: university sign; Shutterstock ID 1250709628; purchase_order: ; job:
EXCLUSIVE: Stirling University staff braced for 'immediate' job cuts as email warns of 'difficult…
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night 2023.
Police reveal Dundee Halloween and Bonfire Night plans as force commits 'more resource than…
7
Alyth shopkeeper Margaret Ferguson has been named High Street Hero
Alyth shopkeeper, 85, named High Street Hero after 53 years in business
The A92 westbound at Chapel, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps
Driver issued fine after four-vehicle crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy
Murraygate, Dundee
One in five Dundee city centre units lie empty as new figures reveal increase
12
The green transport hub would be located on vacant ground between Angus House and the A90. Image: Graham and Sibbald
£6m Angus green transport hub back on track as new Forfar site revealed
Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine
Dundee fire engine sent to Palestine may be returned after being seized by Israel
4
Simon Buck
Shamed prison dog handler refused to apologise for sex assault at HMP Perth

Conversation